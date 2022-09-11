Female Sports Commentators : List of Female NFL Announcers, Reporters and Commentators for CBS, FOX, NBC and ESPN?

Female sports commentators have been growing in prominence and number over the years, and as we get ready to kick off week 1, here’s a look at all the female commentators.

Week 1 got off with a bang as the defending Super Bowl champs took on the Buffalo Bills in a high octane clash. The game was a little underwhelming as Buffalo cruised to a 31-10 win.

However, the important thing was that football was back. After months of inactivity, we finally had NFL football back on our TVs. That game was just the tip of the iceberg.

NFL Sunday features all the other games, and there are some great matchups to help get us right into the football feels. Bucs-Cowboys, Chiefs-Cardinals, Raiders-Chargers, and Chiefs-Cardinals are just some of the marquee games.

So many storylines to watch in Week 1. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/WG01txKdw6 — NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2022

Female Sports Commentators For CBS, FOX, NBC, and ESPN

CBS

CBS has a diverse group of commentators including several female analysts. Tracy Wolfson is one of the biggest names in CBS, and she serves as a lead sideline reporter and feature reporter.

Aside from her, Amanda Balionis serves a sideline reporter, Beth Mowins handles play-by-play, and Lesley Visser is the color and sideline reporter.

FOX

FOX also has some big female names, none being bigger than Erin Andrews herself. Andrews got herself in some controversy last year when she hugged Aaron Rodgers without a mask, but the incident has since blown over. Andrews serves as a sideline reporter and a Fox NFL Sunday feature reporter.

FOX also has Lindsay Czarniak as a full-time sideline reporter, Jen Hale as a full-time sideline reporter, Charissa Thompson as Fox NFL Kickoff co-host, along with many more.

NBC

NBC is ushering in a new wave of female commentators as Maria Taylor was named the first female lead host of ‘Football Night in America.’

Additionally, Melissa Stark serves as the current sideline reporter for NBC Sunday Night Football.

ESPN

ESPN has no shortage of female hosts and analysts across the board. Sarah Barshop is an NFL Nation Reporter, Michelle Beisner-Buck is an NFL Features reporter, and most importantly Mina Kimes is the NFL analyst, senior writer, podcast host and television contributor.

