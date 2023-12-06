Peyton Manning Casually Trolled Florida State For Not Making the CFP During Bengals Vs. Jaguars Matchup

Aug 5, 2023; Canton, OH, USA; Peyton Manning arrives on the red carpet for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The college football world was left in disbelief when Florida State University didn’t make it to the playoffs. Boasting an unbeaten record with 13-0 in the season, their omission from CFP struck quite a nerve. Social media platforms were flooded with discussions and debates about the decision. Amidst the discussion, Peyton Manning put his humor to good use by taking a lighter note of the situation.

Peyton Manning took the sarcasm to another level during his MNF ‘Manningcast’ with Tua Tagovailoa. Known for his wit and humor, Manning had a thought troll for FSU who missed the CFP cut. His joke was based on the fact that 12-1 Alabama Crimson Tide managed to bag the coveted spot over them.

Tagovailoa, a fan of music and instruments played the Sweet Home Alabama tune on his guitar. This was the moment when Peyton decided to take the issue to another level with a quippy remark.

Peyton Manning Injects Humour into the FSU Omission Debate

Manning took advantage of the situation as he appreciated Tagovailoa’s skill, picking on FSU’s situation. “I respect that,” said Peyton appreciating, as he added to the comedic relief saying, “Florida State doesn’t like that.”

Tua, who was equally amused as Eli on the side, stopped playing the tune and had a good laugh himself. While the situation has been full of bitterness and frustration, this particular moment had interesting takes in the comments.

One fan laughed at Tua Tagovailoa’s amused reaction writing, “Tua chill asf”. Another one noticed his hesitation before the laughter saying, “The lagged reaction”.

A few others added their takes on the decision of the committee, taking it on a serious note. One fan wrote, “We are not mad at Bama, we are mad at the committee”. Another similar reaction read, “Clowning on a 13-0 p5 team is wild”.

However, the most interesting comments were on Peyton’s wit as a fan commented, “Peyton low key a savage”. More fans joined the previous writing, “Peyton got jokes” and “Peyton and Eli are surprisingly hilarious to me”.

Peyton indeed has jokes and impeccable timing. The unexpected take of the committee on CFP choices has fuelled debates. However, only someone like Peyton Manning and Eli Manning have the ability to inject humor into the controversial matter.