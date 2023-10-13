A Year After Getting a $10,000 Fine for Taunting His Opponent, Stefon Diggs Got Penalized for ‘Stone Cold’ Celebration

Stefon Diggs, who is known for his swashbuckling gameplay, has had his fair share of troubles with the NFL authorities. Last year, for taunting his opponent Jalen Ramsey, Diggs was slapped with a $10,000 fine by the league.

As it turns out, a year after the $10,000 fine, Diggs attracted another penalty from the NFL. As reported by NFL Insider Dov Klieman, Diggs has been asked to pay over $13,000 in fines by the league for what he did during the Dolphins game. After dominating the Dolphins, Diggs went all out on the celebration, which ended up costing him.

Diggs Pays Heavily for Pulling a ‘Stone-Cold’ Against the Dolphins

The Bills put on a show, scoring 6 touchdowns and comfortably beating the previously undefeated Dolphins by the score of 48-20. Stefon Diggs had a night to remember against the Dolphins, recording 6 receptions for 120 yards scoring 3 touchdowns himself.

In Bill’s third touchdown and his first, Diggs channeled his inner Steve Austin and did the ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin celebration. Just like Steve Austin used to inside the WWE ring, Stefon went into the crowd and brought out 2 cans of beer. He then thumped the cans together, with beer flowing everywhere. He repeated the act multiple times before throwing the cans back into the crowd.

Diggs is no stranger to wild celebrations and fines. It seems like he can add another fine to his list. Though there was no flag on celebration, it seems according to Tom Pelissero, the NFL fined him $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Stefon Diggs Previously Paid $10,000 for a Taunting celebration

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Diggs has had to pay a fine for a wild celebration. Last season Diggs paid $10,000 for taunting Rams Cornerback Jalen Ramsey. In the opening game of the last season against the L.A. Rams, the Bills were again dominant and so was Diggs.

After Diggs scored a touchdown from a 54-yard Josh Allen pass, he proceeded to taunt the Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Again no flag was thrown, but the league fined Diggs $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Bills are now 3-2, and Diggs didn’t have anything to celebrate last Sunday when they went down 25-20 against the Jaguars. Hopefully, the Bills will make good use of the home advantage and have something to celebrate after the upcoming Sunday Night Football when they will play against 1-4 New York Giants.