Is Golden Tate vs Jalen Ramsey Beef Still Ongoing? Former WR Reveals

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Jalen Ramsey #20 of the Los Angeles Rams tackles Golden Tate #15 of the New York Giants during the second half at SoFi Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Back in 2019, an unexpected beef between Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate was born. How did the two Tennessee natives end up getting into disputes with one another during that season? Family.

Ramsey previously dated Tate’s sister, Breanna, and allegedly left her while she was pregnant with their second daughter in 2019. Not long after the two split up, Ramsey apparently moved on with a Las Vegas dancer. This caused Tate to publicly say that Ramsey “knows he’s going to have to see him.” That’s when the beef became official.

Speaking on the Bussin’ with the Boys YouTube show with host Taylor Lewan in an episode released earlier today, Tate reflected on the beef with Ramsey and stated he was ready to go.

“He [Ramsey] was out there ready to go, and I was with the smoke too,” Tate recalled. “He ended up getting fined, I didn’t, but man, that was a heated battle.”

Tate was asked if there is still beef with Ramsey today. However, he downplayed it, stating that he and Ramsey have agreed to not act like knuckleheads for the betterment of their families.

“We haven’ talked, but I think we both kind of have agreed to not be knuckleheads for the betterment of his daughters and my nieces,” said Tate. “That’s kind of where we stand.”

Tate said he had one short encounter after the spat with Ramsey, which was cordial. He did say he ‘should’ probably have a talk with Ramsey now, seeming to have squashed the beef or wanting to fully squash it.

Sometimes when players talk trash to each other online or on the field, it can be all bark and no bite. When Ramsey’s Los Angeles Rams faced Tate’s New York Giants in 2020, there was plenty of bite.

Following the Rams’ 17-9 win over the Giants, a big brawl ignited after the game, with Ramsey and Tate being seen in the middle of it.

Recalling the brawl, Tate said Ramsey swung at him, and he ducked and went for Ramsey’s legs to take him down. Before Tate could take Ramsey down, he said everyone had piled up around them, with players from both teams defending their players.

Ramsey and Tate were not made available to the media after the scuffle. As a result, Ramsey was fined for the scuffle while Tate was not (per Tate).