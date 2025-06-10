Jalen Ramsey’s Trash Talk to Tom Brady Resurfaces Amid Trade Rumors Following No-Show at Dolphins Minicamp

Oct 29, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) reacts against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins star cornerback Jalen Ramsey has reportedly requested a trade, and it appears increasingly likely that his wish will be granted. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, both Ramsey and the Dolphins began exploring trade possibilities as early as April, and there’s growing anticipation that he may suit up for a different team in the 2025 season.

With mandatory minicamp underway, Ramsey will not be participating in any team activities. Sources indicate that he will remain away from the team until his future is resolved. However, moving the former All-Pro might be more complicated than expected.

Ramsey, 29, is coming off a season where his performance dipped slightly—he missed the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2019. Compounding matters, he’s owed $25 million this year, with any acquiring team absorbing a $16.6 million cap hit.

Despite the trade uncertainty, Ramsey has found himself back in the spotlight for reasons beyond football. A clip from the 2017 AFC Championship Game recently resurfaced, showcasing the brash and unfiltered version of Ramsey that fans either love or hate. Then, in just his second year, the Jaguars cornerback didn’t hold back against Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

“It’s on today, that sh** on today,” Ramsey was heard saying, looking towards the direction of Brady prior to the start of the game.

At another point in the same game, Ramsey also trash-talked Gronkowski while covering him.

“Hey, you can’t f**k with me Gronk,” Ramsey shouted.

His trash talk wasn’t limited to the field. Ahead of the game, Ramsey told ESPN The Magazine that Gronkowski “isn’t as good as people think he is” and that he struggles against physical cornerbacks. Though the Patriots ultimately won that game 24-20 and went on to the Super Bowl, Ramsey’s bravado became a defining trait of his early career.

As for the current trade outlook, all signs point to a split. Ramsey’s continued absence from team functions signals a lack of intention to remain in Miami. Sources around the league believe the Dolphins are likely to receive a mid-round draft pick in return—possibly a third-rounder—depending on how the market shakes out.