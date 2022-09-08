Aaron Donald and Dwayne Johnson showed off their insane strength by curling 100 pounds in a legendary workout

Aaron Donald is one of the strongest NFL players, and he teamed up with Dwayne Johnson once to show off just how strong he is.

The Rams lineman is one of the best defensive players of our current generation. The All Pro had yet another incredible year, and his play in the trenches has catalyzed another strong Rams defensive unit last year.

Donald has racked up an incredible career already, being selected to the Pro Bowl 8 times, being an All-Pro 7 times, and earned All-Decade honors for the 2010s for his 98 career sacks.

LA had a magical run last year. With Matthew Stafford at the helm, they finally got over the hump and won it all. The season was even more special considering they won the big game in their home stadium.

Most pressures in the NFL over last 5 seasons Aaron Donald 423

Cameron Jordan 314

T.J. Watt 301

Most pressures in the NFL over last 5 seasons Aaron Donald 423

Cameron Jordan 314

T.J. Watt 301

Joey Bosa 284

Aaron Donald and Dwayne Johnson shared a legendary workout

If you want pure strength, there’s no better person to team Donald up with than Dwayne the Rock Johnson. Dwayne Johnson is known for having biceps bigger than people’s heads.

He used to play football at the University of Miami, and he had a chance of making it big. However, injuries killed his chance of making to the NFL, and now, he’s settled into a role of an actor, comedian, and fitness freak.

Recently, Dwayne Johnson teamed up with Aaron Donald, and the two had one of the most incredible workouts in history. The pair were talking about curling 100 pound dumbbells like it was nothing.

Of course, for both of these guys, curling 100 probably means nothing, but it just goes to show insane they are. Athletes like Donald train for years on end to get to where they are now, and even that’s not enough. There’s no stopping with training, and these two know all about it.

