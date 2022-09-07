Peyton Manning, who once caused a $300,000 lawsuit, was involved in a defamation case with the same lady trainer

A defamation lawsuit was filed against Peyton Manning after he wrote s*xually explicit stuff about a female trainer in his book.

Peyton Manning is one the greatest quarterbacks to play the game. Popularly known as “The Sheriff,” Peyton played in the league for almost two decades.

The 14-year stint he had with the Indianapolis colts established him as one of greats of the game. Moreover, he also spent 4 years with the Broncos where he won his second Super Bowl title.

As expected, Manning was showered with cash for his NFL stint. As a result, he has a gigantic net worth of $250 million. However, has been involved in a few controversies as well that really tainted his image.

Manning was accused of doing some nasty stuff by a female trainer named Jamie Naughright. She stated that Manning thrusted his private area into her face while she was examining his feet.

Jamie left the school in 1997 after the alleged incident took place. The school had to cover up for Manning’s actions by paying her $300,000. However, the star quarterback denied all rumors.

Also Read: Arch Manning is to Peyton Manning and Eli Manning what Bronny James is to billionaire LeBron James

Peyton Manning and his father wrote a lot of explicit stuff about Jamie Naughright in their book

Naughright claimed, “It was the gluteus maximus, the rectum, the testicles, and the area in between the testicles. And all that was on my face when I pushed him up and off. And it was like this and I pushed him up to get leverage, I took my head out to push him up and off.”

Refuting the claims, Manning said, “One day I was in the training room and a track athlete I know made some off-color remark that I felt deserved a colorful … response. I turned my back in the athlete’s direction and dropped the seat of my pants … But I did it thinking the trainer wasn’t where she would see … Even when she did, it seemed like something she’d have laughed at, considering the environment, or shrugged off as harmless. Crude, maybe, but harmless.”

Jamie then joined the University of Tennessee. However, things went awry yet again for the trainer after Peyton and his father came out with a book in which a lot of explicit stuff was written about her.

In fact, Manning’s ghostwriter admitted under oath that Peyton’s father Archie told him that, “Naughright was going into the dorms and having sex with large numbers of black student-athletes.”

Due to this controversy, Jamie ended up losing her job at Tennessee. She then decided to file a defamation suit against Manning. Finally, the lawsuit was settled in 2003 for an undisclosed amount.

Also Read: “Lamar Jackson Deserves $500 Million Like Patrick Mahomes”: HOF QB Steve Young Claims Ravens Star Has GOAT Potential