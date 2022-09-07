NFL

Peyton Manning, who once caused a $300,000 lawsuit, was involved in a defamation case with the same lady trainer

Peyton Manning, who once caused a $300,000 lawsuit, was involved in a defamation case with the same lady trainer
Shubham Bhargav

Previous Article
Phil Jackson motivated Shaquille O’Neal to play 48 minutes by giving example of NBA legend who benches 500lbs
Next Article
$25 million analyst rips apart Michael Jordan for not winning anything without Scottie Pippen
NFL Latest News
Peyton Manning, who once caused a $300,000 lawsuit, was involved in a defamation case with the same lady trainer
Peyton Manning, who once caused a $300,000 lawsuit, was involved in a defamation case with the same lady trainer

A defamation lawsuit was filed against Peyton Manning after he wrote s*xually explicit stuff about…