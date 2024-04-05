Aaron Donald Expresses Interest in Hollywood After Hanging Up His Football Boots: “You See These Good Looks”

After an illustrious 10-year-long career, Rams DT Aaron Donald decided to hang up his cleats at the age of 32. So, at such a young age, is the former NFL star ready to settle for a life of leisure? It sure doesn’t seem like it, as Aaron, during his recent appearance on the Green Light Podcast, revealed that he would very much like to try his luck in Hollywood.

When host Chris Long posed the question to Aaron Donald, “Have you ever thought about the movies?” Aaron’s face lit up with one of the sweetest smiles as he replied, “Yeah! Yeah!” He then went on to share that it’s something he’s had in his mind for quite some time.

“You see these good looks,” Aaron quipped. “We going to do something. Obviously, take some classes and it’s a process, but that’s something down the road, potentially looking for, looking into doing.”

The former LA Rams star further elaborated that his decision to venture into Hollywood stemmed from the desire to have a steady income stream beyond his football career. His ultimate goal is to establish a legacy that can benefit generations, not only for his kids but for his grandkids, too. And in order to achieve that, the 32-year-old claimed to be open to any opportunities that come his way. It’s also worth mentioning that this is not the first time his entry into Hollywood has been brought up.

NFL Analyst Predicts That Aaron Donald May Follow In The Footsteps Of John Cena and The Rock

Aaron Donald has solidified his career as one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history, carrying an impressive resume with eight first-team All-Pro selections and three Defensive Player of the Year awards, tied for most all-time. However, after calling it quits, Donald now finds himself with a plethora of options.

While coaching and television appearances are reasonable options, as per Sports Illustrated, NFL Network’s Peter Schrager sees Aaron Donald potentially joining the ranks of athletes-turned-actors like John Cena and The Rock.

“I am not kidding. Him being in Hollywood for the last (eight) years, I look at John Cena, I look at The Rock, I look at what Travis Kelce is going to be getting into. I could see Aaron Donald, with his body, his physique, and his place in L.A., potentially having some sort of Hollywood career.” Said Peter Schrager.

Surprisingly, Aaron Donald has already dipped his toes into the world of acting, even if it was brief. His most significant appearance was in a cameo role as himself on an episode of Magnum P.I. in 2019, where Rick and T.C. helped him retrieve a stolen tablet. Moreover, the 10-time Pro Bowler has also graced the screen in various commercials.