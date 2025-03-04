“Find a 6’8” Rugby Guy”: Former Eagle Details Why the Tush Push Isn’t a ‘No-Skill’ Play

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) rushes the ball for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Eagles’ signature play, the Tush Push, may not have been their invention, but they have undoubtedly perfected it. Nearly impossible to defend, the play has frustrated opposing teams to the point where they are now pushing for its ban ahead of the 2025 season.

Leading the charge are the Green Bay Packers, with strong support from other teams who argue that the play isn’t a true football maneuver, as it supposedly requires little skill to execute. However, former Eagles defensive end Chris Long strongly disagrees.

On the latest episode of the Green Light podcast, Long candidly addressed the growing calls to outlaw the Tush Push. He dismissed the notion that it’s a “no-skill” play, emphasizing that there is a technique involved, and the Eagles’ players have mastered it. Instead of complaining, Long believes other teams should take a page from Philly’s playbook—find the right personnel, build a dominant offensive line, and execute the play themselves.

Executing the Tush Push successfully starts long before the snap—it takes effort and skill to draft and develop elite offensive linemen like Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson. These two anchors on the left side of the Eagles’ offensive line have mastered the technique of generating power and destabilizing the right side of the defensive front.

Despite their massive frames, Mailata and Dickerson have perfected the ability to get low, engage defenders with a lower center of gravity, and win the leverage battle. Their ability to move shorter, more compact defenders—who naturally have an advantage in these situations—is a testament to their technique, strength, and football IQ. Calling it “no skill”, then, is just idiocy.

“Stop saying things like Mark Murphy, it’s a no-skill play. Obviously, there is some skill to it. The front office needs to be skillful so you can get guys that just do what the Eagles are doing. Some skill in finding a 6’8 rugby guy, some skill in getting a 6’7 guy from Alabama. The m*therf*cker gets six inches off the ground like that’s a skill,” he said.

Long believes there is balance to the Eagles’ O-Line. There are three big guys and an undersized but wily Center. This combination and planning makes the ‘Tush Push’ work. However, these big guys are not there to implement that play. They have a deeper skill set that goes beyond using their size and strength. It took a whole lot of effort to find and cultivate guys that fit the system

Eagles nurtured guys like Jordan Mailata for Tush Push

Elite offensive linemen, especially tackles, don’t grow on trees—though their massive frames might suggest otherwise. Finding them takes effort, scouting, and skill. The Eagles have one of the best in Jordan Mailata, but they didn’t just stumble upon him. They took a calculated risk, bringing him over from rugby and investing years in developing his technique, knowing their gamble would pay off.

Mailata didn’t just become a dominant left tackle overnight; the Eagles nurtured him, taught him the intricacies of football, and molded him into a key piece of their offensive line. Mastering the Tush Push was simply a byproduct of that process—one that offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland deserves immense credit for.

Chris Long emphasized that if the play truly required nothing more than sheer size and brute force, every team would be able to replicate it. But the reality is different.

“They turned Jordan Mailata into an All-World Tackle. They didn’t just bring him in just to do Tush Push. They taught him that. Same thing for Dickerson, the same thing for all these guys. Some of these actually could be chalked out to Jeff Stoutland, some to them being the first team to commit to it and do it, and some to other teams not being ready for it.”

The two-time Super Bowl winner describes the Tush Push as an “extra credit course” for the Eagles’ offensive line. While it’s become a key part of their playbook, it’s not a prerequisite for players they draft. Instead, they focus on finding the right talent and refining their skills over time—teaching them the Tush Push as part of their development process.

Banning the Tush Push now would be both shortsighted and poor sportsmanship. Instead of adapting or figuring out how to defend it, some teams are looking for an easy way out—hoping the league will bail them out rather than putting in the work.

If the NFL started banning plays simply because teams struggled to stop them, there would be nothing left to run. The Packers, in particular, come across as sore losers, unwilling to evolve and adapt to the changing game.