Aaron Rodgers Advised to Retire for Good After Failing to Win With Davante Adams

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

A season has never looked as grim for Aaron Rodgers as the 2024 season has. Projected as a messiah for the New York Jets, the quarterback has struggled to replicate his former glory days with the Packers. Entering Week 7 with newly-recruited Davante Adams, Gang Green’s hopes were once again shattered after an embarrassing 37-15 defeat. Naturally, all fingers are now pointing to the signal-caller.

Advertisement

Unsurprisingly, Rodgers’ lackluster performance caught the attention of Stephen A. Smith as well, who went so far as to call for his retirement on First Take. The prominent analyst didn’t hold back in criticizing New York’s poor showing, stating that much of the accountability falls on Rodgers.

Highlighting his disappointing stats this week against the Steelers, the analyst admitted that it “hurts” to say it, but it might be time for the QB to hang up his cleats.

“He has looked so bad,” said Smith. “I’ve actually looked at the screen and found myself saying, ‘It might be time for him to really retire.’ Cause I’m not used to seeing this (version of) Aaron Rodgers”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL on ESPN (@espnnfl)

The analyst further called out Rodgers’ seven interceptions and lack of leadership as the reason behind his strong sentiments, and that he has “no direction whatsoever.” Smith then expressed his distaste for the quarterback’s post-game comments to the media, indirectly hinting that the QB should have taken accountability for his mistakes on the field. And it clearly wasn’t the case.

That said, while Smith’s comments might seem harsh, it’s not the first time the retirement buzz has floated around the 40-year-old veteran, with Rodgers himself having mulled over the idea previously.

A-Rod’s retirement plans

After a successful season in Green Bay in 2022, Rodgers revealed that he has been contemplating leaving the league for good. However, joining the Jets brought about a renewed enthusiasm for him. However, then came the damning Achilles injury.

The season-ending injury last year during his season opener came as a blow to Rodgers, the Jets players, and fans alike. Later on, when asked about his retirement plans on Pardon My Take, the quarterback had an update for his fans.

Sharing how he doesn’t have a fixed timeline in his mind, the signal-caller expressed that he wishes to achieve something in New York before taking his leave.

“I don’t know. I’m not sure… I wanted to do two good ones to give us a chance to retire a Jet. You know, win two Super Bowls. Of course [I’d love to retire like that].”

While Aaron Rodgers’ hopes may seem distant at the moment, the only way forward is through the remaining season games.

Rodgers failed to make an impact in the Jets’ Sunday matchup against the Steelers. The four-time MVP managed to rack up 276 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions at Acrisure Stadium. If this trend continues, the 2024 season could end up as yet another disappointing run for the Jets, who currently hold the longest-standing playoff drought in the league.