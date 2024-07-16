Aaron Rodgers And Jets Could Make The Super On One Condition, Says Former NFL QB

Dec 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh (left) talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (center) before the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

There is a great deal of hype around the Jets once again. New Yorkers are filled with optimism, something rare when it comes to the Jets. There is a real belief that the Green Gang can do the unthinkable this year and go all the way. While Rodgers can still play better than most, Robert Griffin believes he needs to be something he wasn’t last year to win a Super Bowl.

During an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, RG3 emphasized that Rodgers must play like a top-10 QB people are used to seeing. Griffin asserted that what constitutes a career year for most shot-callers would be an unspectacular year for someone like A-Rod. If Rodgers can rediscover his form and perform at a top level, the Jets have a legitimate shot at silverware.

Green Gang has assembled a formidable squad, capable of competing at the highest level. The need for a top-tier QB has been a recurring theme for the Jets over the past few years. Their dream turned into reality when they acquired Rodgers, who is now healthy and ready to go.

“I would say that if Aaron Rodgers play like a top-10 QB, like the execs have him ranked and we have known him to be. If he plays like like a top-10 QB, I think the Jets win the Super Bowl. On paper, this team is best in NFL. At the end of the day, we have been saying for two years, that all the Jets needed is a QB. Guess what, they got the guy in Rodgers. If he plays like we know, it’s going to be a great year for the Jets.”

Rodgers who has been itching to come back since he popped his Achilles, is finally ready to do so. During his appearance at the American Century Championship, he gave an update about his injury. He has been feeling good and had a nice OTA session. The Achilles is not bothering him and is slowly getting back into the grove.

The optimism of the Jets fans is not misplaced as the Jets have assembled a great roster this off-season for Rodgers.

19 Days, $45 Million And 50 Years Of Experience For the Jets

The Jets had a good roster last season, but this year they boast a great one—a perfect mix of youth and experience. Many veterans, with a combined experience of 50 years, were drawn to New York this offseason.

To revamp that porous O-line, they brought in veterans Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses, with Smith joining as a free agent and Moses acquired through a trade. The Jets added Mike Williams to bolster their offensive weapons and share the workload with young star wideout Garrett Wilson. Additionally, the Jets replaced Zach Wilson with veteran QB Tyrod Taylor.

They also strengthened their already efficient and stacked defense by adding Hasson Reddick. Although Reddick hasn’t reported due to a contract dispute, the Jets are confident they can count on him if they agree to sweeten his deal.

All this experience came at a relatively modest price tag of $45.5 million. However, these additions also come with a level of risk, as most of these players have spent considerable time on the sidelines over the past few years.

The Green Gang’s season hinges on the fitness of these players and their ability to integrate these changes into a well-oiled offensive machine. Injury concerns remain, and the team can only hope their gamble pays off.

However, the Jets rarely see things go as planned and risk finding themselves back at square one with just one snapped Achilles.