Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes Pay Emotional Tribute to Hall of Fame Basketball Legend Bill Walton

The basketball world mourns the loss of an icon, Bill Walton, whose profound influence on the game is widely celebrated. The Hall of Famer passed away at 71 on May 27, 2024, reportedly due to colon cancer. An exceptional center for the Portland Trail Blazers and the Boston Celtics, Walton’s influence transcended sports, extending even to football stars like Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes.

Both Aaron and Patrick took to their social media platforms to pay tribute to the legendary sports icon, with Rodgers even speaking about the impact Walton had on his life.

Rodgers spoke about Walton lovingly, describing him as a larger-than-life individual. He mentioned that he could always count on Walton for a word of wisdom and that he was very grateful to have known Bill in his life.

According to the Jets’ quarterback, Walton was an inspiring presence because of the way he lived his life. He had an impact on the lives of everyone he met.

Patrick Mahomes also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his condolences about Walton’s passing. Reposting a tweet about Walton’s untimely departure, the Chiefs’ QB wrote, “Legend! RIP .”

The fact that even someone as young as Mahomes knew of the basketball center is a testament to his greatness. And Walton indeed lived a great life.

The Extraordinary Life of Bill Walton

Bill Walton was an extraordinary role model, through and through. He was a dominant force on the basketball court, playing alongside the likes of Larry Bird. With his playing style, he quickly became a famous star for both the Trailblazers as well as the Celtics later on. In his college days, the center was responsible for delivering the national championship to his alma mater, UCLA.

Apart from his contributions on the court, Walton has been a huge inspiration. While he suffered from a stutter his whole life, the big man overcame it to establish a successful career in sportscasting. With his peculiar way of life, Walton brought about a new energy into the arena. He had his own catchphrases, his way with words that separated him from the way most sportscasters commentated.

Moreover, he also inspired a lot of different commentators with speech impediments to give their skills a shot. His catchphrase ‘Throw it down, big man’ earned him an alternate broadcast called Throw it Down, according to the NY Times. He co-hosted the show with Jason Benetti, and the duo was excellent at analyzing as well as providing interesting anecdotes about the game.

The center lived his life out loud, being an inspiration while staying true to himself. He did not make any compromises on his morals, principles, and values, and this perhaps made him one of the most influential players of his time. As he rests and leaves behind a beautiful legacy, he will forever be remembered for his style of play as well as his beautiful outlook on life.