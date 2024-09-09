Aaron Rodgers’ Biographer Claims the QB Hasn’t Recovered From His Major PR Setback

Dec 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) on the field after the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

One of the biggest turning points in Aaron Rodgers’ public perception came when he was flat-out caught lying about his vaccination status. Although the Super Bowl winner apologized to fans for “misleading” them, things were never the same for him. So, it’s no surprise to hear from author Ian O’Connor that A-Rod is still affected by that incident.

Renowned sportswriter Ian O’Connor recently published a book on the NFL quarterback called “Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers.” This page-turner delves into the QB’s career and personal life, with Rodgers’ input included.

In his latest media appearance to promote his book on CBS New York, Ian recalled that a pivotal moment is Rodgers’ admission that he should have been truthful about his vaccination status.

“Why didn’t you tell the truth that day when you were asked if you were vaccinated?” asked the author to Rodgers. In response, the Packers legend sighed and admitted his mistake, even agreeing that he “should have done [the right thing]”.

As per Ian, the vaccination debacle turned out to be a PR nightmare for the QB and completely destroyed his perception among fans. What’s worse? Media and fans started digging up his conspiracy chronicles to further build a narrative against the QB, which is worlds apart from the Rodgers we knew before the incident.

‘Pre-COVID’ Rodgers was a media darling

Back in 2015, Rodgers was lauded from all corners of media after publicly expressing his disgust against a fan who yelled anti-muslim slurs. The incident occurred at Lambeau Field before the Packers took on the Lions, during a moment of silence for the victims of the Paris terrorist attacks.

While most athletes shy away from speaking out against such acts of prejudice, Rodgers won hearts by not hesitating to call out what’s wrong.

What followed was significant praise from then-President Barack Obama, who likened the responsibility of a President to that of the NFL star — focused, committed, and responsible. Rodgers further extended his socially responsible image by standing up for Colin Kaepernick when the latter took a knee during the national anthem in protest against racial injustice.

When one looks at this string of incidents, it’s understandable why the cookie crumbled for Rodgers following the vaccination debacle. The QB went from a socially responsible media darling to someone entangled in conspiracy theories.

That said, real Rodgers fans know that his core has always been sincere. People pick on him because he is real enough to share his idiosyncrasies with the world. In a way, this is the sad reality of today — it’s tough being real in a PR-curated world.