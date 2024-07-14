Aaron Rodgers Can Make This Season Count if He “Stays Protected”: Steve Young

What will Aaron Rodgers’s second season with the Jets look like, is the question that is on everyone’s mind right now, including former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Steve Young. Young caught a glimpse of Rodgers in action during the American Country Championship and came away impressed, suggesting the four-time MVP is in “pretty good” shape.

The Jets’ success in the upcoming 2024-25 season hinges heavily on Rodgers’ performance and health. Injury concerns have led many to temper expectations for the team. However, Young’s observations during his appearance on Rich Eisen’s show offer a glimmer of hope for Jets fans.

Young emphasized two key factors for Rodgers and the Jets:

“Number one, if he stays healthy, right? Like you have to stay, game 1 to game 16, 17, 18, got to stay healthy. If he stays healthy, then it’s around, does he get the help that he needs, right?…If he gets protected and stays healthy. Dude, he learned in the most rigorous time, he is going to take advantage of today’s game.”

The NFL analyst believes that if Rodgers can avoid injury and receive adequate protection, he could thrive in today’s NFL. Young pointed out that Rodgers honed his skills during a more challenging era for quarterbacks when receivers were rarely open. This experience, combined with the current rules that favor offenses, could allow Rodgers to “kill it” if given time in the pocket. And it seems Rodgers is primed and prepared to do just that.

Aaron Rodgers is Feeling Good

Rodgers’ recent statement about feeling good and being ready to return to practice has provided some relief to New York Jets fans. If Young’s assessment proves accurate, and Rodgers can stay healthy and protected, the Jets might just become a team to watch in the AFC East this season.

In a recent interview with NBC Sports during the American Country Championship, Rodgers shared his mindset as he transitions from off-season relaxation to pre-season preparation.

For Rodgers, the final hole of the golf tournament marks the end of his summer break. He did acknowledge the stagnant phase of his rehabilitation but expressed confidence in his physical condition:

“My Achilles feels good, you know, I felt really good at the end of last year. There’s always that kind of plateau part. It’s just about getting back into it. I felt good all spring. Had a beautiful trip to Egypt. This is like the last marker. Summer’s over on Sunday. Walking up on 18 is like super bittersweet, but it’s fun to be out.”

Summer’s over Sunday for Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/wequhaBoU5 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 12, 2024

And Rodgers seems ready to take on the responsibilities that come with leading the team as the Jets’ training camp is on the horizon. His readiness is very crucial for the Jets to set their sights on a Super Bowl run.

The competition in the AFC is already intensifying, with the Bills and Dolphins also vying to dethrone the Chiefs and prevent a three-peat. The Jets’ Super Bowl aspirations will face stiff challenges, not just within their division but across the conference.