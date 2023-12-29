Aaron Rodgers Cannot Save the Jets, and According to Shannon Sharpe “They’re Fooling Themselves”

Jets backup QB Trevor Siemian had 1.9 seconds to throw the ball on Thursday night against the Browns. Yes, Cleveland has some ‘dawgs’ on their defense but 1.9 seconds is not enough time to make any kind of decision. Even for their purported savior Aaron Rodgers, a quarterback who has enjoyed clean pockets for the better part of two decades now. So right after the 37-20 beating in Cleveland, Shannon Sharpe provided insight into the problems of the New York Jets. And how Aaron Rodgers is not the answer for them.

The HOF TE was laughing at the Jets’ fans and front-office folks who think Aaron Rodgers is their solution. Sharpe tells ‘Nightcap’ podcast co-host, Chad Johnson,

“If they think Aaron Rodgers is gonna solve all ills that are going on with that team, they’re fooling themselves. They are setting him up for failure.”

Sharpe and Johnson have gone back and forth about Zac Wilson’s role in the team, and what he could’ve done. But Thursday night’s abysmal outing from the O-line shows that no QB can make the correct decision with 1.9 seconds on the clock before someone is putting their hands on you. So, how will Aaron Rodgers or anyone else help them?

The Thursday night game had a little added zing to it. Right before this season, resurrected veteran QB Joe Flacco had reached out to multiple teams for a shot at the spot. But the Jets refused. Going with Zac Wilson to back up Aaron Rodgers who ended up getting hurt for the year way early in the season. Looking at Flacco’s form, he might’ve come in handy, or not.

But that must’ve left a negative memory for Joe Flacco. The overall lack of belief in his talent has got to hurt anyone. And to add insult to injury, one day before the game, Jets HC Robert Saleh reiterated that there were no regrets when it came to Flacco’s situation.

Well, the Jets’ loss is the Browns’ gain. With Flacco at the helm, they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2020. And it was not even their year after losing DeShaun Watson and Nick Chubb to injuries. Even Amari Cooper did not play on Thursday and still, Flacco had 296 yards at halftime. If it wasn’t for running the clock in the second half, who knows what the Browns could’ve done?

New York Jets Need to Go Back to the Drawing Board

Aaron Rodgers will be ready next season. Will Robert Saleh and the Jets match up? Their defense is good. But cannot overcome the pitfalls of an offense failing to put up even average numbers. The O-line is in shambles, there is no time to throw the ball and without a clean pocket, there’s not much a QB or the receivers can do.

How can they solve the O-line issue? How can they have a consistent and relevant run game? There are a lot of questions that need to be answered for the Jets. And it will be in their favor if they do it before Rodgers takes the field. Otherwise, the massive hopes on the shoulders of this once-in-a-generation team that Jets have will only be a ticket-selling charade when all is said and done.