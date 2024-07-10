Aaron Rodgers Changes Up the Playbook at Line of Scrimmage: Jets WR Mike Williams

Dec 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) on the field after the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers enters the 2023 season fully fit and equipped with several offensive weapons, crucial under Nathaniel Hackett’s continued tenure as the Jets’ offensive coordinator. However, questions linger about the QB, who played only four snaps last season. Newly signed Mike Williams, on the other hand, brings good news for the Green Gang, expressing optimism around the four-time MVP.

In a recent interview, Mike Williams told Jets reporter Caroline Hendershot that he is quite excited to work with Rodgers, noting that the QB’s ability to execute passes effortlessly and flawlessly excites him. Williams also mentioned that regardless of the playbook, Rodgers adjusts based on the defense’s reactions to find his target. He guides his players too, almost always outplaying the opponent.

“I’m excited to see way that he throws the ball with these guys in the right position. It doesn’t matter what plays are being called because he is switching it at the line of scrimmage. He’s seeing the defense is in and putting everybody in the right position to be successful.”

#Jets WR Mike Williams told @cghendy that it doesn’t matter what plays are being called because Aaron Rodgers is switching it at the line of scrimmage, ‘he’s seeing what the defense is in & putting everybody in the right position to be successful.’ Well that’s a relief … pic.twitter.com/niYtTKUK5L — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 10, 2024

Despite being an 8-year NFL veteran, Williams has not quite lived up to expectations since being picked 7th overall in his draft class. Injuries have plagued his career, and last season was no different, as he played only three games due to an ACL tear. Yet at the age of 29, he has a lot left in the tank if he can stay fit. However, can the Jets bank on that?

Despite being the most experienced receiver in their ranks, Mike might have to fight for a place as WR2 with Allen Lazard, Malik Taylor, and a host of rookies like Malachi Corley, Hamza El-Zayat, etc. Garrett Wilson firmly enters his third season as WR1 on the back of consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

The Jets had the 31st ranked Offensive line last season, which succumbed to 64 sacks. To revamp that porous O-line, they brought in reinforcements, including veterans Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses.

They also signed two guards, Joe Simpson and Jake Hanson, and added OLs Brady Latham, Willie Tyler, and Kohl Levao. Additionally, they drafted Olu Fashanu and exercised the fifth-year option on OL Ali Vera-Tucker.

However, this won’t be enough to help them advance to the playoffs, as the team finds itself contending for a place in one of the toughest divisions.

Rankings Portray Jets Facing a Tough Division

The Jets boast one of the best and most competitive rosters on paper, capable of going all the way to the Super Bowl. However, football is not played on screens, and games are not won on paper. According to MSN, Mike Florio ranked the Jets No. 25 in the NFL in his power rankings.

This places them 3rd in their division behind the Bills and the Dolphins. While Buffalo has its share of problems with a revamped roster, their squad is still strong enough to beat the Jets. Miami, on the other hand, boasts one of the best offenses in the league, having ranked at the top statistically in every category last season. Even with a great defense, the Green Gang were convincingly beaten by their divisional rivals.

While their roster looks strong on paper, there are concerns. Their contingent of veterans is injury-prone, and an injury to a single piece in that puzzle could derail their season, as it did last year. Rodgers couldn’t even survive a full game. Moreover, coming back from an ACL injury, no one knows what to expect from him, and at the same time, his mobility won’t arguably be the same.

The team is hoping the gamble pays off, but things don’t always go as planned, and in the case of the Jets, it rarely does. While the expectation might be an AFC Championship game, a playoff win or two might be the best, which fans in New York should realistically hope for, especially with 40-year-old Rodgers.