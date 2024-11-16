Patrick Mahomes’ Father Speaks Up On Whether Expecting a Three-Peat Is Putting Too Much Pressure On His Son

Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs number 10 pick Patrick Mahomes II poses for a photo with his mother Randi and father Pat during the press conference at Stram Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Since the Kansas City Chiefs already have planted one leg in the postseason, a three-peat is just a few playoff games away for Patrick Mahomes. Given his record in the postseason, fans would expect nothing less than a third straight Super Bowl for him. But does that put an added pressure on the shoulders of a 29-year-old?

Pat Mahomes Sr. got honest about it when the same question was posed to him during his appearance at the Arrowhead Allies podcast via Starcade Media.

Mahomes Sr. stated that he has been making bets about Patrick’s professional career since he was just five or six years old. He recalled how Patrick during his days at Texas Tech had to score every time he took the field when his team was losing the game, “and a lot of times they still lost the game.” That itself is an enormous pressure for a young college athlete.

“He’s been through that, so I don’t think he feels the pressure,” Pat said. “I think he’s just out there trying to figure out a solution for how to win the game. That was the first thing that came out of his mouth after they won the Super Bowl last year. ‘Hey, we’re not done we’re gonna get three. Nobody’s ever done it.'”

While Patrick has played multiple times under pressure, but this time a lot is at stake. With a three-peat, he will solidify himself as a GOAT alongside Tom Brady. Since Mahomes won’t be playing as long as Brady, this feat could save him the trouble of playing for more than two decades.

Three-Peat or a Perfect Season

Given the current trajectory, the Chiefs are almost halfway through making it a perfect season building up to the three-peat. If they pull off a 20-0 season then Patrick Mahomes’ thirst to match Brady’s legacy would be quenched.

But are the Chiefs really aiming for a perfect season or will they start benching Patrick Mahomes and other star players when they top the conference?

Pat Mahomes Sr. feels it is very much possible.

“I think it’s definitely the three-peat (that the Chiefs are aiming for),” Pat Mahomes added. “Yes, winning all the games would be nice but I’m not going to doubt what Andy Reid knows. For some reason, he seems to know when to rest him (Patrick) and when not to rest him.”

Pat Mahomes further suggests that even if coach Reid does wish to bench Patrick, backup Carson Wentz is more than equipped to win games for him.