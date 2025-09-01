“I’m Going to Baltimore”: Confident IShowSpeed Makes a Bold Claim After Catching Lamar Jackson’s Pass

People have come to expect IShowSpeed in the strangest places, often surrounded by people he has no real connection to. He’s a personality who continues to divide opinions; some find his over-the-top antics and bizarre reactions arrogant and cocky, while others admire his grind, fearlessness, and willingness to look foolish in pursuit of entertainment. Speed thrives on chasing new adventures, and his latest one took him to Miami, Florida.

Advertisement

And where was his first stop? None other than Tom Brady’s house. The GOAT welcomed the streamer in, giving him a personal tour of his home. Speed even stepped into Brady’s gym, boasting that he could easily bench press 225 pounds. To his credit, he managed one rep, but quickly found himself stuck under the bar when he tried for more.

Then came a surprise Speed never saw coming. Knowing the streamer’s love for Cristiano Ronaldo, Brady gifted him a rare 2002 CR7 rookie card from his personal collection. After wrapping up his visit, Speed hit the road again, only to run into another NFL superstar living in Florida.

This time, it was two-time MVP Lamar Jackson. Unlike his weightlifting session with Brady, Speed took to the field with the Ravens’ quarterback, running a simple fly route and hauling in a pass from Lamar. The moment quickly turned playful, as Jackson jokingly urged Speed to sign a contract with Baltimore.

In true Speed fashion, he bragged that he could not only sign with the Ravens but also take over every receiver spot on the roster. Lamar, laughing, reminded him that Baltimore already had serious weapons like Zay Flowers. But Speed doubled down, insisting that his speed was unmatched by anyone on the Ravens’ depth chart. Jackson urged him to come to Baltimore, and the streamer happily accepted.

” We just caught a pass from Lamar Jackson. That was a dot. Listen, listen, easily. Receiver, I’m taking anybody’s spot. My speed is over all of that. I’m going to Baltimore. I need to pull up to a practice, bro.”

Then came Speed’s boldest (and possibly dumbest) idea yet: he challenged Lamar Jackson to a 100-yard race, chest puffed out like he was about to smoke Usain Bolt. In his head, he was already breaking the tape. In reality? Well, let’s just say Lamar wasn’t exactly sweating it. The race didn’t, but we all know what the result would have been.

Next up, Speed ran a few routes while a DB locked him up. To everyone’s shock, he actually caught two of three passes, though he shouldn’t quit streaming anytime soon. Feeling himself, he then flipped the script and tried to play defensive back. His opponent? A local high school wideout. The result? He found himself struggling to cover the young receiver’s speed and intensity, who left the streamer huffing and puffing and looking for excuses.

Sure, Speed has outrun a few athletes here and there, and he’s got legit wheels. But the NFL is an entirely different planet; everyone’s just as fast, twice as strong, and three times as serious. Speed, meanwhile, is still trying to convince people he could start at wide receiver, when in reality, he’d be lucky to make the team as a water boy.