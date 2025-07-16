“I’m Like a Kid in a Candy Store”: Puka Nacua Opens Up About What He’s Learning From Davante Adams

When the LA Rams released veteran wideout Cooper Kupp in March, it paved the way for a seismic addition: five-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams. The former Raider and Jet signed a two-year deal with the club, instantly reshaping the offense. Adams brings experience and elite route running, but what truly makes the Rams’ receiving corps dangerous is that they already have a WR1 in Puka Nacua.

Advertisement

Nacua’s ability as a certified starter was seen last year when he returned with authority after missing 5 games in the first half of the season. From Weeks 8 through 18, only Ja’Marr Chase outscored him in fantasy points.

Nacua also led the league in target share at 31%, ranked No. 1 in yards per route run (3.23), and posted a 36% target rate per route, the highest in the NFL among qualified receivers. As a result, he finished ninth in red zone targets, turning into Matthew Stafford’s most-trusted option.

Considering Nacua is only 24 years old and has just cemented his WR1 status, many in his place would have seen Davante Adams’ arrival as a threat to his role. But Nacua isn’t like that. He sees it as a valuable learning opportunity.

“As soon as he stepped into the facility, [Davante] has been fantastic,” Nacua told ESPN. “The ability to learn the game from another all-time great… I feel like I’m stealing. I’m like a kid in a candy store. I’ve had Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp, and now Davante Adams. My life is pretty good.”

Naturally, this energy has translated to the practice field, where Nacua says he’s been soaking up everything Adams has to offer.

“He’s got the ability to change pace while he’s moving, to win against negative leverage, and his suddenness at the line — it’s fantastic to see,” the Rams WR explained.

“It makes you turn the gas all the way on when you’re lining up next to number 17. You start trying new things. His ability to move defenders all over the field is awesome to see, and I can’t wait to see it live in action.”

These are high praises from a player who already put up historic numbers in Year 1 and 2, but they’re also a testament to how seriously Nacua takes growth. So, it wasn’t surprising to see him lavish praise on the quarterback who helped him reach these heights so early in his career.

“He wears that arm sleeve because he’s protecting that cannon,” he joked about Matthew Stafford. “Anywhere on the field, he can put the ball. Coach McVay calls them ‘long handoffs’ — 45-yard handoffs coming from Stafford. It’s pretty cool.”

All said and done, with Adams in the fold, Stafford healthy and staying in LA, and Nacua continuing to level up, the Rams’ passing offense could be one of the NFL’s most potent in 2025. More importantly, if Nacua keeps learning at this pace, that WR1 title might not be shared for long.