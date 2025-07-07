Patrick Mahomes Explains Why Maxx Crosby Is the Best Pass Rusher He Has Ever Played Against

Every football fan knows about the heated rivalry between Patrick Mahomes and Maxx Crosby. As standout stars in one of the NFL’s oldest division battles, they clash twice a year, and it’s always a show. But despite the intensity on the field, there’s a clear mutual respect between them.

Crosby has been known to somewhat own Mahomes and the Chiefs ever since the two started matching up. He’s sacked the quarterback an NFL-leading six times, more than anyone else. But it’s never translated into more wins, as Mahomes holds a dominant 12-2 career record against the Raiders.

Recently, Mahomes heaped praise on his arch-rival during an interview with Kay Adams, calling Crosby the best pass rusher he’s ever faced.

“I think he’s sacked me the most out of anyone I’ve ever played against. To me, he’s the best pass rusher that I’ve ever played against. No offense to any other pass rusher,” Mahomes said on Up & Adams.

Sometimes it comes as a surprise when we see a player in a rivalry acknowledge and commend his opposition. But Mahomes has always been smart and level-headed. Maybe he knows that if he’s nice now, Crosby might be a little more lenient on the field, something Tom Brady used to do and even admitted himself. And who knows, Crosby might want to join Mahomes’ side someday.

That’s probably why Mahomes also said that Crosby is a player he’d prefer to have on his side.

“Obviously, he’s on the other team, so you want to go out there and beat him. But that’s the guys you want on your team. The guys that are going to leave it all out there, no matter what the score is, and be the best they can possibly be every snap,” the Chiefs QB said.

“To me, he’s the best pass rusher I’ve played against” Patrick Mahomes with the highest praise for Maxx Crosby @heykayadams | @PatrickMahomes @CrosbyMaxx pic.twitter.com/Ksw8hFKL9A — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) July 7, 2025

It’s definitely not a partnership that we will be seeing anytime soon, as Crosby just signed a massive three-year contract extension with the Silver and Black. But maybe in the distant future, when the two are on the backends of their careers, we’ll see the rivals become teammates.

Furthermore, Crosby recently gave similar praise to Mahomes.

“It’s ultimate respect when it comes to them [the Chiefs]. They’ve earned it. They’ve won three Super Bowls, they’ve got the best quarterback in football,” the defensive end told ESPN.

It’s maybe not the type of rivalry that older fans would understand. Modern-day rivals are much more respectful than they used to be. Still, they only play nice for the cameras. And when the lights get bright, they go right back to trash-talking on the field.

Mahomes and Crosby have both said they exchange plenty of words during game time. But as we can see, neither will say anything bad about the other to the media. They know they’re two of the best, and they treat each other like it. It’s a professional rivalry.