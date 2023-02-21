“Michael Jordan Used to Make Things Up To Be Motivated”: Aaron Rodgers Draws Interesting Comparison Between the NBA Legend & Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers’ Brock Purdy is becoming an icon in his own right. The “Mr. Irrelevant” from last year’s draft showed fans and critics that he is no less than any other QB in the league. He might not have the experience, but his performance as a rookie has indeed lifted quite a few eyebrows, including those of a legendary QB in the NFL: Aaron Rodgers.

Speaking on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’, Rodgers talked about how Purdy’s past has enabled him to have breakout performances. He says that those who’ve been overlooked in their early lives often come to the NFL with a chip that motivates them to be better and better. Rodgers mentions Joe Montana and Tom Brady as some examples of this.

“For as many Peyton Mannings, the first pick in the drafts, there’s been a ton of these other guys. And what it does is create this chip. And the chip can be an excellent motivator for the right disposition,” Rodgers says. “Like they need a little bit extra in various times during their career, even in just a workout, the thought to motivate you a little bit more, or inspire you, I think is really really important to success.”

“Michael Jordan, you know, used to make things up, I think at times to be motivated. But he was also cut from his high school team. That’s a pretty good motivator. But Brock was passed over by a ton of people. He went to Iowa State. I believe he has a lifetime’s worth of slights that he can pull from the Moxie Port,” Rodgers adds.

Brock Purdy sets the stage for an epic showdown against Trey Lance for QB1 spot

While Brock Purdy’s performance has certainly been amazing, he is not the only QB in San Fran. The 49ers’ first-choice QB Trey Lance, who missed the season due to an injury, will be back to press his claim on the top spot. “Mr. Irrelevant” will soon be hard-pressed to showcase his talent yet again, and establish himself as the starter the 49ers need.

The 49ers managed to reach the playoffs last season without Lance. Though, veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo was at the helm of the offense that led them to the postseason. However, an injury soon ruled Jimmy G out too, and the 49ers had to call up Brock Purdy. That decision proved to be the best they had made this season. For the few games Purdy played in, he took the league by storm.

Even in the playoffs, it seemed very likely that Purdy would help the 49ers put up a fight. However, the injury plague soon caught up and struck Purdy down. Unable to even finish the NFC Championship game, Purdy limped off the field, leaving the 49ers with no QBs to throw the ball.

No matter who eventually ends up in the driving seat, the 49ers are definitely going to be back on the charge to reclaim the NFC Championship that they lost. If things turn out well for the rookie QB, Purdy might even be able to lift that trophy himself. Till then, this will be nothing short of a thrilling battle between two talented QBs. Who will come out on top?

