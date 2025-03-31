“I’m Definitely Gonna Lose Weight”: 464-lbs DT Desmond Watson After Shocking Scouts With His Pro Day Performance

Florida Gators defensive lineman Desmond Watson (21) leads players as they make their way to the field during Gator Walk at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 12, 2022 before the Florida vs South Carolina game. Credit: [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

Florida Gators star Desmond Watson may be built like a bulldozer, but he certainly doesn’t move like one. The 6’6”, 464-pound defensive tackle recently stunned the football world at Florida’s Pro Day by clocking a 5.93-second 40-yard dash. When someone of Watson’s size moves, not many expect him to clock a sub-6-second 40-yard dash or to do a 25-inch vertical leap. And that’s exactly what he did.

Despite making waves with a historic Pro Day, the Gators DT, who also benched 225 pounds an incredible 36 times, knows there’s still work to be done—specifically, dropping weight to maximize his potential at the next level. In Watson’s eyes, his weight is great for the optics and the history books, but when it comes to the NFL, he has to tailor himself to the standards of the team drafting him.

“I still got a process, you know what I mean? I definitely gonna lose weight,” Watson told Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe in the latest edition of Nightcap. “The outlook from my fans and supporters isn’t the same as the scouts. They got a number set for me that I gotta get to. In order to be successful in the league—to get to the league at that—I gotta hit that number.”

As Desmond Watson noted, losing weight isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s about longevity. While his sheer mass is part of what makes him unique, getting leaner could mean more snaps, more explosiveness, and an easier time keeping up with the relentless pace of an NFL season. This sentiment is echoed by Shannon Sharpe, who has expressed his doubts about seeing the DT play more than 25-30 snaps a game.

Another concern that Sharpe thought scouts would be considering is Desmond Watson’s utility on the field. Per the Broncos legend, scouts may tend to view Watson as a two-down player, mainly used to stop the run.

“They’re looking at you as a first and second-down guy. You stop the run, keep your linebackers clean, but man, I know you’re trying to eat too,” Sharpe joked. “Y’all talking about taking up all these blocks—I need to eat too!”

Desmond Watson first laughed at this perception before acknowledging it. The Gators star, however, reiterated the same solution that he told Ocho—shedding weight and improving endurance.

“I gotta feel it,” Watson said about finding the right playing weight. “I played against Tennessee, which is the fastest offense in the nation, all four years, so that’s not really a worry of mine. But at the same time, I know the lighter I get, the more I can dominate—because that’s the goal.”

When Watson talks about losing weight, he means business. In fact, he’s already shed 30–40 pounds, something he confirmed with Shannon Sharpe.

For now, Watson remains a one-of-a-kind prospect with immense potential. His Pro Day performance turned heads, and his commitment to losing weight shows his seriousness about making a long-term impact in the NFL.

With the draft approaching, one thing is clear: Watson is already defying expectations. And he’s just getting started.