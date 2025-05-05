“All of Us Were a Bit Surprised”: Ex-Teammate and Friend AJ Hawk Opens Up About Aaron Rodgers Turning Up With a Ring on His Finger

Aaron Rodgers had yet another big reveal for the world! The epicenter of NFL media showed up this past weekend at the Kentucky Derby wearing a ring on his wedding finger. Which, as expected, immediately kicked up a storm.

Among those in Rodgers’ entourage at the Derby was none other than AJ Hawk. The co-host of the Pat McAfee Show, who was seen alongside his former teammate, looked sharp in a snazzy suit.

During an episode of the show today, McAfee asked Hawk if he was attending a wedding celebration with Rodgers. After all, a ring on the finger and a smile as wide as his NFL career tends to raise some questions.

“It was not a wedding party from what we knew,” Hawk answered.

“But yeah, all of us were a bit surprised when we showed up as well. To tell you the truth, I don’t really know (if that was a wedding ring). I don’t know if I have any answers for you (McAfee laughs). When it comes to that situation, he is very private and mysterious. And this is definitely one of them (everyone laughs).”

One could’ve predicted that a photo of Rodgers wearing a ring would stir up a storm. He’s dominated the NFL offseason with his drawn-out decision on whether or not he’ll retire. Any new piece of information about him tends to spread across the internet like wildfire.

Even fans in the comments of the video clip with Hawk had their own reactions.

“lol thanks AJ great SOURCE,” someone joked. “He went to a party he did not know what was happening? AJ is the best,” another quipped.

Yet another fan had jokes of their own, imagining what type of party Rodgers invited Hawk to after the Kentucky Derby.

“Clearly a Vaccination Party, Fauci was probably MC,” they commented.

By the end of the interaction, McAfee was in stitches. He couldn’t understand how his co-host could be so close to Rodgers and still not know whether or not he’s getting married. After all, he’s not just his former teammate but a good friend.

But that’s what makes AJ so great. At times, he can be a bit clueless about his role as a journalist/analyst. And you know what? It gives him his own unique style.

Hawk also shared that Rodgers is doing well and that we shouldn’t worry about him.

“He seems very happy, he’s doing very well. He looks good physically and mentally,” Hawk said.

Rodgers did say he has a new girlfriend named Brittani back in January. Maybe the two decided to tie the knot in private? If they did, they haven’t told anybody about it.

So, we’re going to assume the ring was just a coincidence. Rodgers was possibly wearing it as a fashion statement. But, man, what a wild, misintended statement to make.