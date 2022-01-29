“Aaron Rodgers didn’t turn the ball over”: Kevin Durant slams NFL fans blaming Packers QB for stunning divisional round loss to 49ers

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers fell to the 49ers in arguably the biggest upset of the postseason so far. But Kevin Durant doesn’t think that the blame lies on the QB.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were destined for a deep playoff run this year after another season-ending with them locking up the No.1 seed. But after not trailing for the entirety of the game, the Packers lost on a last-second field goal, putting an end to all hopes for the team.

This made Rodgers’ record 0-4 against the 49ers in the postseason. And with only 1 Super Bowl, his legacy took a major setback last night.

The 3-time MVP completed 20 of 29 pass attempts for 225 yards, but had zero touchdowns and could not lead the team when it mattered the most, unlike how clutch he has always been throughout his career. But the loss was primarily due to the special teams. And Kevin Durant agrees.

Kevin Durant defended Aaron Rodgers after loss to the 49ers

Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant came through to defend Rodgers. On The ETCs Podcast, the 11-time NBA All-star said that Rodgers didn’t make mistakes and that it’s hard for him to say he could’ve done better.

“A-Rod didn’t turn the ball over,” Durant said. “He didn’t make mistakes to put the ball in their hands. So, it’s like hard for me to just be like A-Rod could have just (done better)”

While leading for the entirety of the game except for the last few seconds of the game, the offence and the defence still did their part. But the Packers special teams was awful.

In the fourth quarter, 49ers defensive end Jordan Willis blocked a punt by Packers punter Corey Bojorquez with under five minutes left in the game. Safety Talanoa Hufanga returned a blocked punt for a touchdown to tie the game. And Mason Crosby’s field goal attempt from 39 yards was blocked. And this would have been crucial given that the game ended 13-10

But nobody will remember the special teams or the defence. All anybody will remember is another playoff loss on Aaron Rodgers’ resume.