“I hope Nathaniel Hickett doesn’t go anywhere. Unless I do.”: Aaron Rodgers hints that he will join the Denver broncos after his former OC landed the HC job

Aaron Rodgers is very close to his former OC Nathaniel Hackett. And with his move to the Denver Broncos, Rodgers might just have provided a key detail about his future.

Aaron Rodgers has made it clear that his future in Green Bay is not certain. Especially with Davante Adams set to hit free agency, and the Packers being in salary cap hell. One of the teams that have often come up in Rodgers trade rumours have been the Denver Broncos.

Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett was just hired as a HC, coincidentally, of the Denver Broncos, so the case for Rodgers’ future only got stronger

The Broncos are hiring Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett to be the team's new head coach, sources confirmed to ESPN.



The Broncos have the cap space to acquire the future Hall of Famer and still surround him with enough help to compete in 2022. John Elway collected talented pass-catchers such as Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, Noah Fant, and Albert Okwuegbunam, and they make Denver one of the more appealing destinations for passers around the league.

Aaron Rodgers once said that he would want Nathaniel Hackett to move only if he did.

Rodgers and Hackett worked together for the last 3 years. Over that span, the team went 39-9 in the regular season, and possible back-to-back MVPs for Aaron Rodgers.

Last season, the Packers QB shared his admiration for his offensive coordinator, which now may prove to be a key hint in the Aaron Rodgers saga.

“I hope he doesn’t go anywhere. Unless I do,” Rodgers said with a smirk

Nathaniel Hackett ➡️ Broncos ✅

Nathaniel Hackett ➡️ Broncos ✅

Aaron Rodgers ➡️ Broncos 🤔



“He’s a great coach. I love spending time with him. He’s a fantastic teacher. He’s incredible in front of the room,” Rodgers said of Hackett during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Aaron Rodgers’ decision will be one of the biggest ones in the offseason heading in to 2022.

