Aaron Rodgers’ Ex-GF and Hollywood Star, Who Tried To Mend the QB’s Family Feud, Diagnosed With Cancer At 43

In 2014, NFL star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn shared a special relationship that lasted for three years. But as time passed, they each found new paths with different partners. Now, as Rodgers prepares for his 20th NFL season, his ex-girlfriend finds herself in a completely different battle.

Advertisement

Olivia Munn known for her roles in “Newsroom” and “X-Men: Apocalypse,” revealed on Wednesday revealed a deep personal struggle. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Olivia Munn revealed that in April 2023, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, despite testing negative for the BRCA gene and having clear mammogram results.

Advertisement

Regardless of the unexpected news, Munn praised her doctor’s proactive approach, which led to the discovery of a 37 percent lifetime risk through a Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score. Further tests, including an MRI, ultrasound, and biopsy, unveiled the presence of luminal B cancer in both breasts. She wrote,

“I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next,”

In response, Munn underwent a double mastectomy just 30 days after the diagnosis. Moreover, over the following ten months, she has had four surgeries as part of her treatment journey. In the message, she also expressed the shock of her quick transition from being healthy to getting hospitalized. However, she emphasized the critical support she received from her family, friends, and partner.

Advertisement

Olivia Munn’s current partner is American actor and comedian John Mulaney and they have been together for three long years. She credited Mulane’s dedication for spending nights besides her and researching about her treatments and it’s potential side effects.

Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers’ Relationship

Olivia Munn faced a sudden shock when she learned about her cancer diagnosis, turning her world upside down. Even though she’s not married, she shares a son named Malcolm with John Mulaney, born in September 2021. While she’s focused on her family, there were once rumors about her being engaged to Aaron Rodgers.

Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers first met at an awards show in 2014 and hit it off right away. They were often spotted together, and Olivia played a big role in helping Aaron patch things up with his family, who hadn’t been on good terms for a while. Olivia in a 2018 appearance on Andy Cohen Live, stated,

“Before he and I started dating, he hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for like eight months before we started dating. They had a really nice conversation, then they started coming out my first year when I was in Green Bay in 2014. I just think it’s really important to try to mend things in a family, and I encouraged that.”

However, as the duo’s relationship entered third year, their engagement rumors started swirling around them. But, soon after their relationship eventually came to an end in 2016. Rodgers later revaled that the pressure of being in the public eye took its toll on their relationship which made it difficult for them to to sort things out.

But that is all in the past now, and both Olivia and Aaron have moved on from their relationship. As Olivia bravely battles breast cancer, it’s her incredible courage and determination that are driving her to fight not just for herself, but for her partner and son.