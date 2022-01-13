“Olivia Munn thinking ‘dodged a bullet there’ about Aaron Rodgers”: Packers QB’s ex shares pictures of her baby with comedian John Mulaney leading to hilarious takes by NFL fans

Aaron Rodgers’ once used to date actress Olivia Munn, but after Munn shared pictures of her baby with John Mulaney, those days feel like a vague memory.

The Packers QB has moved on immensely from those days, currently in a strong relationship with actress Shailene Woodley. The two are engaged and looking forward to their wedding.

Meanwhile, Olivia Munn married John Mulaney last year, and the two welcomed their first child into the world last year. Recently, Olivia Munn took to social media to share pictures of Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, and they look absolutely adorable.

Olivia Munn shares photo of John Mulaney cuddling their ‘smooshiest’ baby https://t.co/b9OBe4QaPp pic.twitter.com/H8GiRMVvHB — Page Six (@PageSix) January 11, 2022

Fans of Munn and opponents of Rodgers made sure to express their thoughts. When Rodgers and Munn split, people chose sides immediately, and it looks like they’re still sticking to those sides.

Olivia Munn thinking “dodged a bullet there” about Aaron Rodgers as she prepares to co-parent with John Mulaney. — Jillian (@JillianCardillo) November 6, 2021

Also Read: “Please don’t sell your tickets to Arizona Cardinals fans”: Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly Stafford has one final plea for Rams fans ahead of Kyler Murray vs. Matthew Stafford clash in NFC Wild Card round

Aaron Rodgers gears up for another deep playoff run

Ex-lovers’ babies aside, Rodgers definitely has a lot more on his mind at the moment. The Green Bay Packers once more finished with the #1 seed in the NFC and that means they’re gifted with another bye-week.

Rodgers finished the 2021-22 season as the MVP favorite again. Throwing for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions, Rodgers once more showed that he’s perhaps the best quarterback in the league right now.

While the Packers superstar would love to win his second consecutive MVP award, he has bigger goals to accomplish. The narrative of this season is the same as it’s been the last couple of years.

Green Bay finished with another top two seeds each of the last two years, earning a bye, but they were unable to capitalize in the NFC Championship Game, losing to the 49ers and Buccaneers. Those losses have left Rodgers 1-4 in the conference championship with his lone win coming against a Chicago Bears playing Caleb Hanie at quarterback. The Packers also won the Super Bowl that year.

If Rodgers truly wants to make the most out of this season, he knows that he has to overcome his demons in the NFC’s biggest game. However, Rodgers’ play hasn’t been the main reason Green Bay has lost any of those games. Just last year, Rodgers threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns.

Nevertheless, the Packers will be the favorites in any game they play, holding home-field advantage as well for all their games.

Is Aaron Rodgers the MVP? pic.twitter.com/bA95Pdrv4V — PFF (@PFF) January 10, 2022

Also Read: “Rob Gronkowski is the craziest white guy I’ve ever seen in my life”: When Shaquille O’Neal carried the Bucs TE on his shoulders at Shaq’s fun house.