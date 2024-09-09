mobile app bar

Aaron Rodgers Faces Scrutiny Over Netflix Announcement Amidst ‘Comeback Year’ Buzz

Credit- Chris Pedota / USA TODAY NETWORK

Since Aaron Rodgers arrived in the Big Apple, controversies have seemed to follow him everywhere. While his former and current teammates praise the QB, the media and the majority of the fanbase remain skeptical, often labeling him as selfish and narcissistic. Well, his recent Netflix announcement is unlikely to alter these perceptions.

Netflix has just announced an upcoming docuseries on the star quarterback about his recovery from the ACL injury he sustained last year. The announcement reveals that the series, titled Aaron Rodgers: Enigma, will be released on December 17th, mid-NFL season, and will unveil a side of the former Packers QB that few have seen.

The announcement may have been surprising, but it’s exactly the kind of move you’d expect from A-Rod. Or at least, that’s how the majority of the fanbase feels.

It was like handing them ammunition on a silver platter. Some speculated that this might have been the real reason for his move to the Big Apple altogether, while others expressed disdain, joking that no one was interested in watching Rodgers sit in a forest smoking Ayahuasca.

This user, meanwhile, had a less family-friendly suggestion for the docuseries name — an alternate title they thought would be more fitting.

However, some fans praised the project, calling it special and expressing excitement. They believe the docuseries will be entertaining and something that gives a deep dive into their favorite NFL star’s life.

The three-part series was produced by Religion of Sports, Skydance Sports, and NFL Films. Netflix has already released a 90-second trailer on YouTube.

Rodgers and his New York Jets return to action against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium today at 8:15 pm ET on ESPN.

