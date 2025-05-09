Ryan Clark Shares Special Message to Jordan Clark After Dad-Son Duo’s Last Training Session Before the Mini Camp

Making it to the NFL—or becoming a professional athlete in any sport—takes sweat, relentless hard work, discipline, and a little bit of luck. Those who’ve reached that level know exactly what it takes to get there, making them the best mentors for the next generation. Men like Deion Sanders and Ryan Clark not only reached the pinnacle of their sport but are now grooming their sons to carry on their legacies.

Much like Coach Prime, who has been mentoring his sons from day one, Ryan Clark has taken an active role in coaching his son, Jordan. As Jordan prepares to enter the NFL, Ryan gave him one final training session before he heads to rookie minicamp—a symbolic end to their coach-player journey that began years ago.

Jordan Clark, a safety from Notre Dame, went undrafted but still found his way into the league. The New York Jets saw potential in him and signed him as an undrafted free agent to a three-year, $2.99 million deal. The contract includes a $20,000 signing bonus and $170,000 in guaranteed money, averaging roughly $995,000 per year.

With minicamp just around the corner, Ryan and Jordan shared one last on-field session together. Ryan posted a video of the two running drills and working through exercises. The former Steelers safety focused on sharpening Jordan’s footwork, agility, and ball skills, emphasizing movement on and off the ball. It was a heartfelt, full-circle moment: a father preparing his son for the next big step in his journey.

It makes sense that our last training session before @Jclark21_ first NFL mini camp would be just like our first. Just us, a football field, & a football, & it turns out that all we ever needed. It’s been one of my greatest honors to be his trainer, but it pales in comparison… pic.twitter.com/PBiXWxeUi1 — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) May 8, 2025

Fans took to social media to praise Ryan’s commitment and love for his son, applauding him not just as a former pro but as a father and role model. Many noted that while Jordan’s path ahead won’t be easy, he has a powerful example to follow. They encouraged the young safety to seize every opportunity, prove his value, and make himself indispensable to the Jets.

Supporters also expressed confidence in Jordan’s future, crediting Ryan for laying a strong foundation. With talent, guidance, and work ethic on his side, many believe Jordan Clark is poised to make a name for himself in the NFL.

Your family is lucky to have you. Such a great representation of a father, husband. — DMarie (@DawnellSmi82451) May 8, 2025

Another chimed in and added,

The best job in the world is being a dad. You’re doing a great job, RC. He’s going to excel in football and life. He has excellent footwork as well — Anthony Pressley (@Adpressley) May 8, 2025

Others wrote,

Congratulations. That father/son bonding time on the field i am sure was precious. Rooting for his success. — james herren (@JJcard08) May 8, 2025

Jordan Clark faces a steep uphill climb. Late-round picks are often seen as expendable—but undrafted free agents like him start even lower on the ladder. Teams won’t hesitate to cut them if they don’t prove themselves worthy of a roster spot. For the Notre Dame alum, the road ahead is demanding. The next few months will be the most critical of his life as he fights to earn a place with the New York Jets and fulfill his dream of becoming an NFL player.

But what Jordan has in his corner is something many others don’t—unwavering inspiration and a blueprint for success: his father. Ryan Clark also entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent. After some early success in Washington, the Pittsburgh Steelers took a chance on him, and it paid off. Ryan went on to become a key piece of the Steelers’ dominant defense, teaming up with Troy Polamalu in the secondary for eight seasons and helping the franchise win a Super Bowl.

Now, Jordan is poised to follow in those footsteps. And just like his father, he’s starting that journey in New York.