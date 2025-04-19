Shannon Sharpe Holds Aaron Rodgers Accountable for His Handling of the Meeting With the New Jets Coach and GM

On Thursday, we finally got a better idea of what Aaron Rodgers has been up to. For starters, the four-time MVP is hanging out in Malibu. He’s also in a “serious relationship,” and juggling several off-field commitments that, in his words, are “taking [his] attention” — making it a “big thing” for him to fully commit to a team. And yes… he hasn’t ruled out retirement either.

Advertisement

Honestly, it’s the kind of stuff you’d expect from someone as unpredictable as Rodgers, especially considering several teams were chasing him at the beginning of free agency. Some, like the New York Giants, eventually settled for other available options. Rodgers also claimed he’s been trying to find the perfect fit — even offering to play for those teams for just “$10 million.”

A Super Bowl-winning veteran quarterback made that offer, by the way — and they (hint: the Vikings) turned him down. That led to him playing coy with teams like the Steelers. But what about the New York Jets? Were they ever an option?

Rodgers did open up on The Pat McAfee Show about how tense his final meeting was with the new Jets head coach, Aaron Glenn, and general manager, Darren Mougey, before he chose to stir up the free agency waters. Rodgers apparently told them he was interested in playing in 2025, but Glenn and Mougey informed him of their shift in direction — which, if you didn’t guess already, didn’t involve the 41-year-old quarterback.

However, not everyone agreed with Rodgers’ version of events. Former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe argued that, based on Rodgers’ account, he came across as the one at fault in the meeting.

“Rodgers said Aaron Glenn asked if he wanted to play football. Rodgers said, ‘I’m interested.’ He didn’t say, ‘Yes, I’m raring to go… Fired up.’ He said, ‘Interested.’ That’s all AG and the general manager wanted to hear,” Sharpe explained (via Nightcap).

Sharpe’s co-host, Chad Johnson, echoed his sentiments. He emphasized that head coach Aaron Glenn, a former NFL player, knows exactly what it takes to be a leader and what qualities to expect from one. And Rodgers’ approach, or lack thereof, was the wrong one.

“You would think, at this point, Rodgers would see that the leverage that he’s used to having, for so many years, based on what he’s done, it’s not working. It’s not there. It’s not where it used to be,” said Ocho.

“It’s not where it’s going to be, especially with Aaron Glenn, who’s a former player, who understands what it takes as a head coach and what he needs in that locker room… And having the person, who’s going to be the leader of men, offensively, you can’t be coming in with that kind of attitude,” he added.

For now, nothing is certain when it comes to Aaron Rodgers — something he himself made clear on McAfee’s show. But if there’s a move to make, it’s signing a “Prove It”- or “One Last Run”-type deal with the Steelers. Because if that team ends up drafting someone like Shedeur Sanders next week, Rodgers might find himself with nowhere left to go.

And that would be a disappointing end to what’s been a legendary NFL career — especially after all the drama (still unfolding today) in New York.