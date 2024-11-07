mobile app bar

Aaron Rodgers Has Better Chances to Become the US President in 2028 Than Win the Super Bowl in 2024

Sneha Singh
Published

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers has clearly not proven to be the messiah the New York Jets hoped he would be. The Green Gang currently stands at a 3-6 record, with the four-time MVP ranking 20th among the league’s quarterbacks. His Super Bowl dream is also hanging by a thread — a thread so slim that Rodgers’ chances of sitting in the Oval Office are better. Or at least, that’s what the odds say.

With the results of the 2024 elections just rolling in, predictions have already begun for the 2028 term. BetOnline has compiled odds for various potential candidates, topped by familiar political figures and a mix of celebrities. From Beyoncé and LeBron James to Tom Brady and Ben Affleck. Aaron Rodgers also made the list, albeit further down with 500-1 odds.

While the idea of Rodgers winning the elections is incredible enough, his chances are still better than the Jets winning the Super Bowl. The franchise currently has 660-1 odds against them, with the probability standing at 0.15%. It is even lower than the QB’s bid for the presidency at 0.2%.

The top projected candidate for winning next term’s elections is the newly instated vice president J.D. Vance, followed by governors Josh Shapiro and Gavin Newsom. Also on the list are golf legend Tiger Woods, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, and billionaire Elon Musk. While it’s fun to imagine Rodgers dabbling in politics, it’s not the first time the quarterback’s name has popped up in this context.

A few months ago, Robert F. Kennedy was reported to have approached the former Super Bowl champion with the proposal of “serving as his running mate on an independent presidential ticket,” as per the NY Times. While Rodgers was reported to have “welcomed” the notion, no further developments occurred.

So, even if his political debut doesn’t seem too out of the picture, the same cannot be said about the Jets’ lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

Jets’ Super Bowl odds

When Rodgers’ return was announced after recovering from his season-ending Achilles injury last season, the Jets fans’ hopes had bubbled up once again. The franchise hasn’t played in a championship since 1969, their only time on the big stage, and they won over the Colts. Rodgers’ arrival as the centerpiece of the offense was expected to change that.

This season, however, has turned out to be a repeat of 2023, with the Jets now questionable for even the playoffs race. When Davante Adams was traded in, the team’s odds saw a spike, rising to 1.2%. His playing days with Rodgers in Green Bay played a big part in it. But the hype was soon quelled when the former Packers failed to recreate their magic and the franchise saw a loss to the weak, struggling Patriots.

The Jets achieved their third win last week after a streak of five consecutive defeats and hope to keep their momentum up as they face the division rulers, the Cardinals, on Monday.

