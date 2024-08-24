mobile app bar

Aaron Rodgers Heaps Praise on Giants Rookie Malik Nabers During Joint Practice

After the New York Giants signed Malik Nabers as the sixth overall pick, many fans argued that the team should have signed a quarterback instead of a wide receiver. However, the sentiment has since changed, especially today, thanks to Aaron Rodgers’ glowing praise for the rookie, making Giants fans feel they have a generational talent on their hands.

The latest footage from the Giants-Jets joint training camp revealed a heartwarming interaction between Rodgers and Nabers. After the session concluded, the Super Bowl-winning QB let the rookie know that before coming out for the game, he had watched Nabers’ highlight reels from his LSU days, and A-Rod was left in awe.

“I was watching film of you coming out, man,” Rodgers said, adding, “This boy and LSU, man…That was impressive, man.” Nabers, at this point, looked pleasantly surprised and meekly expressed his gratitude for the compliment.

A-Rod then proceeded to ask Nabers how life has been for the Giants’ latest recruit so far, to which the latter replied that he has been having fun. “Figuring it out?” A-Rod asked, to which Nabers answered in the affirmative before the duo parted ways.

That said, while a few found it strange that Malik’s responses were dry, his body language indicated he was more star-struck than anything else. After all, Rodgers wasn’t the only high-profile NFL star to heap praise on the rookie.

Garrett Wilson showers love on Nabers; Fans react

While Rodgers’ compliments would have made Malik feel out of this world, receiving praise from another fellow wide receiver must have been a confidence boost for the rookie.

While Rodgers was complimenting Nabers, Garrett Wilson was all ears, constantly nodding in approval at the QB’s praise. The third-year wideout was also seen vehemently agreeing with Rodgers’ take on the greatness of last year’s LSU team, referring to them as “them boys… dogs” as a token of praise.

Before bidding Nabers goodbye, Wilson embraced the rookie and instilled self-confidence-boosting words, arguably making Nabers’ day. The same was true for Giants fans, who quickly flocked to social media to share their appreciation.

Jets fans, however, kept the rivalry alive by joking that Nabers is the only talent worth praising in the Giants’ setup. Some of them also gave career advice to Nabers by asking him to switch sides and play for the best team in New York.

Considering the reports from the joint practice indicating the Jets’ dominance over the Giants, this banter was truly needed. After all, camaraderie and warmth should be the last two emotions when two city rivals are set to face each other in a day’s time.

