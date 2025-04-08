“Russell Wilson Was Throwing With DK Metcalf Last Year And Nothing Came Out”: Steelers Star Cam Heyward On Aaron Rodgers To Pittsburgh

Aaron Rodgers’ possible signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers has not been announced despite the two being linked for quite some time. After the four-time MVP was spotted working out with newly minted Steelers receiver DK Metcalf at UCLA’s practice field on March 31st, many anticipated an announcement soon. But the Steelers’ defensive tackle Cam Heyward hasn’t gotten his hopes up. He referenced how DK caught passes from a different quarterback last offseason, and nothing came of it.

Since DK is now with the Steelers and Aaron has been linked to the black and gold throughout the offseason, many Yinzers began to conclude his arrival. Rodgers also had a six-hour meeting with the team a week before at the Steelers’ practice facility. However, a contract has yet to be signed.

Now, fans are beginning to grow restless. Some Pittsburgh faithful have held firm that the workout between Rodgers and DK was a good sign. They think an announcement should be on the horizon. Yet, Heyward has maintained that a throwing session doesn’t guarantee that Rodgers is a Steeler.

“Russ (Russell Wilson) was throwing with DK last year, and nothing came out of that,” Heyward argued on his podcast. “Yeah, but, c’mon, this is a little bit different in the sense of DK is officially a Steeler. Aaron’s throwing with him. I think it’s a good sign,” Heyward’s co-host, Hayden Walsh, retorted.

But it’s tough to ignore what Heyward mentioned. Russell Wilson and DK were spotted throwing together last offseason in the same setting, the UCLA practice facility. It seems like DK has access to the facility, and he invites any NFL quarterback out who wants to get some work in. Russ did end up in Pittsburgh last season, but that was when DK was still with the Seattle Seahawks.

Initially, when the news was reported, it seemed like good news for Steelers fans. But as time has passed, it feels like anything is still on the table for Rodgers. At 41, he could have a final swan song with Pittsburgh or ride off into the retirement sunset.

Rodgers’ Announcement on McAfee?

Earlier in the podcast, Heyward and his co-host discussed a rumor that Rodgers will announce his move to the Steelers during the Pat McAfee show. Then it was revealed that McAfee will be having his live show on April 9th in the Steel City. This got Heyward’s co-host excited.

However, Heyward said that he wasn’t invited to the live show. Possibly due to his viral comment about Rodgers joining the Steelers, where he said, “Either you want to be a Steeler or you don’t.”

So, if Rodgers does announce his signing with the team during the McAfee show, Heyward won’t be there to congratulate him. In fact, it could be quite awkward if the two have to share a locker room next season with that quote looming.

All in all, we’re growing tired of waiting around for Rodgers to make his decision. Not because we’re dying to see where he goes, but because he’s an average quarterback at this stage of his career. Most average QBs don’t get this much press when they’re changing teams. But since Rodgers has such a storied legacy, he’s become the focal point of the offseason.

Let’s just hope he does sign on April 9th so we can move on from this charade and begin to project what a team with him under center will look like in 2025.