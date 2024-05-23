Aaron Rodgers Hints How the Green Bay Packers Showed Him the Exit Door To Bring In Jordan Love

Aaron Rodgers understands the situation he is in as the oldest quarterback in the league coming off of a season-ending injury. He can certainly feel the burden of making it big this season or he could meet the same fate as he did in the Green Bay Packers.

Reflecting on his previous season with the New York Jets, it was evident that age and susceptibility to injuries had taken their toll on him. Though the debut was an awaited one for the Jets in 2023, it brought much disappointment to Rodgers, the team, and obviously the fans. Despite these challenges, Rodgers remains candid about the reality of being an aging player in the NFL and how it impacted his tenure with the Packers.

“As you get older in the league, if you don’t perform, they’re going to get rid of you or bring in the next guy to take over,” Rodgers added. “I mean, it happened in Green Bay. And I’m, you know, a few years older than I was back then, so I expect to play at a high level. I expect this to be productive and competitive and all that stuff to take care of itself.”

Aaron Rodgers’ acknowledgment of how the Packers moved on from him to bring in Jordan Love only brings to light the harsh realities that many veterans have faced in the league. Their storied careers and numerous achievements often fall short when compared to youth energy and new talents entering the sport. Similarly, the Packers ultimately decided to look towards the future, opting for a younger quarterback to lead the team.

Now, again Aaron Rodgers has a team in the Jets that await his return to the NFL. Meanwhile, fans are also eager to see if the legendary quarterback can once again demonstrate his exceptional skills and leadership on the field. However, his road to recovery wasn’t a cakewalk for the 40-year-old which tested his endurance even further.

Aaron Rodgers Talks About Mental Preparedness Ahead of 2024 Season

In his OTA presser, Aaron Rodgers was honest about his current state of mind and body. The veteran quarterback gave an apt portrayal of his recovery journey clarifying that while most work was over physically, the mental aspect still requires attention.

“I feel really good. It’s just about the mental part,” Rodgers said. “I think these practices have been nice the last couple of days just to feel what it’s like to be out there, to be moving around and not be thinking about it, and see how I respond the next day. So it’s just this last part. You know, the strength is good, the movement’s good, just the confidence to do everything.”

Aaron Rodgers highlighted how the physical setback from his previous injury has also taken a toll on his mental readiness. That said, the Gang Green signal caller feels optimistic about leading his team to new heights. Which is something he prepared to do in 2023 but couldn’t get the opportunity.