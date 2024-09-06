Aaron Rodgers Injury Update: Jets QB Addresses Achilles Tear Concerns Before Crucial 49ers Clash

Sep 11, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers’ playoff hopes took a complete nosedive last season, just four snaps into the Jets’ opener against the Bills. It ended his season prematurely almost immediately as he was carted off the field and an MRI confirmed the worst—a torn left Achilles.

Advertisement

Fast forward to 2024, ahead of the Jets’ first game on September 10, Rodgers, who has been putting heart and soul into his recovery to play the 20th season, spoke to the press with a lot of optimism.

The New York Jets veteran QB shared how his recovery journey started the moment he rejoined practice last year and OTAs and training camp to help him get back into shape–although he missed the team’s mandatory minicamp in July because of a pre-planned trip to Egypt.

Moreover, Rodgers spoke about the mental side of recovering from his injury, saying:

“It’s a long season with a lot of ups and downs. You have to prepare yourself to really get off the wave.”

That said, Rodgers’ recovery was quite miraculous. He underwent surgery just two days after the injury and was walking without crutches by mid-October–even throwing passes again. NY Jets Head Coach, Robert Saleh praised Rodgers’ strength and noted that he was “fueled by doubt” and the the stubbornness to exceed expectations.

By the time it was November, the Super Bowl XLV MVP was ahead of his schedule. And the Jets opened his 21-day window for activation from injured reserve. Despite the obstacles, Rodgers stated his intentions clearly, “If I deem myself healthy enough, and if we’re still in the playoff race, I’ll play.”

Moreover, Rodgers also addressed the Jets’ evolving offense in his absence.

Rodgers reveals New York’s offensive overhaul after his injury

Talking about his team’s offensive growth, Rodgers hailed the progress of Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, for notably advancing over the past year. FYI, Hall and Wilson are two big reasons why Rodgers chose to sign with the Jets last year after playing for 18 seasons in Green Bay.

“You guys have been part of a lot of the practices, and you’ve seen a lot of what we do,” he explained by pinpointing the visible growth from their training sessions.

Now, with Rodgers’ favorites, Hall and Wilson entering their third year, Rodgers expects a major leap in their performance.

“When your studs are going into their third year, you expect a little bit of a jump, and I think we’ve seen that from both those guys.”

While speaking highly of Breece Hall, he labeled him a “three-down back”, which means he can excel in every aspect of the game—running the ball, blocking, and catching passes. On the other hand, Rodgers praised Wilson for his continued development, saying, “He has the ability to do things both inside and outside of the offense, so he’s a guy you have to find in the progressions.”

For Rodgers, the change in the offense was not limited to individual growth–it was about using that progress to win games.

Well, the stage is set and it is time for action. As the season progresses, only time will tell whether the Jets can reach the playoffs this season. If they can, it will be a big feat because they haven’t had post-season success in 13 seasons- one of the longest stretch for any franchise in the National Football League.