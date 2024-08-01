Aaron Rodgers Invites Kay Adams To a Plant Medicine Ceremony With Him

Aaron Rodgers is someone who never hesitates to speak his mind, and his journey through plant medicine ceremonies is one such topic. He is no stranger to taking some wild detours on his self-discovery. Over the past few years, he’s been diving headfirst into the world of plant medicine along with his open advocacy on the subject. It’s such a big part of his life now that he’s even extending invites to his friends to join him in these ‘healing’ ceremonies.

Aaron Rodgers recently appeared on the ‘Up and Adams Show’ and, between talking about his offseason adventures and plans for the upcoming season, he popped another question. He playfully asked Kay Adams to join him in one of the plant medicine ceremonies.

“What is inhibiting you from doing a plant medicine ceremony with me?” questioned the Jets quarterback. And Kay replied laughing, “You’ve never really invited me. You skirt around it and scurry away.”

.@AaronRodgers12 cordially invites @heykayadams to a Plant Medicine ceremony What does a Plant Medicine ceremony entail you ask? Yeah we don’t know either… pic.twitter.com/j9MaSTDKFP — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 1, 2024

Now, Rodgers has been pretty vocal about his experiences with ayahuasca, a traditional plant medicine brew. He described it as “radically life-changing” in the past claiming it helped him find his true sense of connection with others. And with everything that happened last season, Rodgers is dipping into the 2024 season with an open heart and mind. But fans think he is thinking more about just football and recovery.

Is Aaron Rodgers On to Something With His Invitation?

Aaron Rodgers’ invitation to join him for a plant medicine ceremony wasn’t just a plain and simple invitation if you believe the fans. The NFL star’s question to Kay Adams had everyone talking, and some fans even speculated that Rodgers was making a move on her. The playful interaction between the two led to a flurry of comments online, with some fans saying things like, “That sounds like a date.”

I don’t even know what that means but it needs to happen — Erika (@erikaxtc) August 1, 2024

This wasn’t in the long video . Ha ha — andrew lovato (@andrewlovato2) August 1, 2024

Lol that sounds like a date — Andrew. (@diatroptoff94) August 1, 2024

Well, one can’t blame them really—Rodgers’ charming approach did have a certain vibe to it! Interestingly, this spicy segment was cut from the full interview uploaded on YouTube, leaving fans buzzing even more. While Rodgers’ suggestion seemed innocent enough, the conversation took on a life of its own in the fan community.

While Rodgers’ interest in the newest therapies is nothing new, only he knows whether it was just a friendly gesture or had more personal undertones. That being said, Rodgers has attended such ceremonies with his NFL friends in the past such as Von Miller and Jordan Poyer.