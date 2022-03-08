“Aaron Rodgers is not completely sold out like a Tom Brady or LeBron James”: Greg Jenning’s words about his former teammate may ring true as news about NFL MVP’s massive contract extension comes to light

Aaron Rodgers has been at the center of NFL media for a while now, and with news of his new contract, we can look back at what Greg Jennings said about him, Tom Brady, and LeBron James.

For weeks we’ve been wondering what the Packers quarterback was going to do this offseason. The most likely options seemed that he would retire or come back to play for Green Bay, but there were reports circulating that if a team made the right offer, Green Bay could look to trade him.

This is obviously not the case anymore as news has broken that Rodgers will stay put in Green Bay. Ian Rapoport claims the new deal is a 4-year, $200 million contract, but Pat McAfee says the details of the contract haven’t been hammered out yet.

From our breaking news coverage: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers stays in Green Bay and will make $50M a year in new money. pic.twitter.com/Ud44n8uYIb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

BREAKING: According to my sources.. @AaronRodgers12 will officially be returning to the Green Bay Packers. There is no deal in place currently but there is said to be a Cap Friendly deal on the way. Retirement was a real consideration & in the end 🗣 HE IS BACK WITH THE PACK pic.twitter.com/1lpdcLxyPL — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 8, 2022

Greg Jennings said Aaron Rodgers doesn’t compare to Tom Brady or LeBron James

If we assume that Aaron Rodgers is going to be playing on a $200 million deal, that will make him the highest paid player in NFL history. That is a lot of money, and it’s why many people were berating the MVP earlier for demanding that much as it would restrict the Packers’ cap space.

Former teammate Greg Jennings even came out to say as much. Of course, Rodgers and Jennings had once formed a formidable connection back in the day as he played with the Packers from 2006-2012.

Jennings appeared on ‘The Herd’ with Colin Cowherd, and he didn’t hold back on Rodgers, despite winning a Super Bowl once with him.

“Players want two things, especially at this stage of their career. They either want to be in the business of making money — how much can they make on their way out? And can they win? And so, in my opinion, Aaron Rodgers is not completely sold out like a Tom Brady or LeBron James when it comes to being all-in, whatever it takes to just win. I don’t believe that to be the case. However, I do believe he is in the business of making sure he is well-compensated.”

This is definitely a controversial take, and it’s even more interesting to consider now that we have confirmation that Rodgers will be coming back to Green Bay. Of course, it all depends on when we eventually get news of what Rodgers’ contract actually looks like. Of course, at this point, Rodgers is definitely looking to go all-in to win a Super Bowl, but is there some truth to what Jennings said?

We’ll just have to wait and see.

Where it all started. On the verge of breaking the #Packers passing touchdowns record, @AaronRodgers12 reminisces about his very first NFL TD back in 2007.#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/CRN4zufSGa — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 22, 2021

