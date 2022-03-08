“Unless you’re a goat farmer or Scottie Pippen how often can you say you’ve seen the GOAT”: Tom Brady and Michael Jordan get a unique comparison from an NFL fan in Australia

Tom Brady and Michael Jordan comparisons have been rampant since the day Brady won his sixth Super Bowl, but even then fans find ways to top each other with new comparisons.

Brady’s retirement news still lingers in the air even though the news broke about a month ago. He was in the NFL for so long that now it will feel weird to not see him suit up for games every week.

Brady took his teams to great heights. He went to 10 Super Bowls in his career and won seven Super Bowls, most in NFL history and more than any NFL franchise ever. It’s incredible how well Brady did considering he was a sixth round draft pick and wasn’t even a starter in the league until Drew Bledsoe happened to get injured.

The NFL GOAT found his calling, however, delivering a Super Bowl to New England in his first full year as a starter. From there, the rest is history.

Australian fan finds a way to compare Tom Brady and Michael Jordan using Scotttie Pippen

Tom Brady may be one of the most hated players throughout NFL history because of how dominant he was and how often he won, shattering the hearts of fanbases everywhere, but he still had a massive following.

One of these fans paid Brady a visit by attending a New England Patriots game against the Miami Dolphins. The Pats would obliterate the Dolphins 38-7, and the fan, Jaymz Clements, had the following to say after the game.

“I had to see Brady in person one more time, in an actual game, because, unless you’re a goat farmer, or Scottie Pippen, how often can you say you’ve seen the GOAT in person?” said Jaymz Clements.

It’s a valid point. Seeing these legends perform on TV is one thing, but to actually go out there, in person, and see them play in the stadium is a completely different experience. Of course, other greats of the game, like Scottie Pippen have had the privilege to play alongside these greats, and that’s what this fan was referring to.

