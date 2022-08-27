Aaron Rodgers is ready to reconcile with family, says he is not bitter but grateful for their contribution

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been on good terms with his family. He even skipped his brother’s wedding earlier this year. However, the Green Bay star isn’t slamming the door shut on the possibility of reconciliation.

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is one of the biggest names in the NFL at the moment. While no one can deny that he is indeed a force to reckon with in football, his perspective on a variety of things, right from ‘Atlas Shrugged’ to ‘ayahuasca use’ has often landed him in troubled waters.

As far as his personal is concerned, Aaron made the headlines when things went awry with his fiancee Shailene Woodley earlier this year. In fact, it is no secret that Aaron hasn’t really been on great terms even with his family.

Several years ago, the $200 million worth QB had a fallout with his family and since then, he hasn’t really worked things out with them. Moreover, Aaron’s brother Jordan got married earlier this year and the Green Bay superstar even skipped the ceremony.

Also Read: “Lamar Jackson Deserves $500 Million Like Patrick Mahomes”: HOF QB Steve Young Claims Ravens Star Has GOAT Potential

Aaron Rodgers has no bitterness or resentment in his heart for his family

However, earlier this month, Rodgers stated that his relationship with his family isn’t dead and buried. “I do believe in healing and I believe in the possibility of reconciliation at some point,” Aaron had claimed a few weeks ago on the ‘Aubrey Marcus Podcast.’

“But, it’s a different journey for all of us, and to judge on the outside about what should be or what it should look like, or who’s wrong or who’s right is just a game I’ve never wanted to play and still don’t want to play,” he had claimed.

“The most important thing for me is deep love and gratitude for them, and for the lessons I learned, and for the way I was raised, and hope for the future, but, who knows what that future is gonna look like, when it’s gonna look like, when time is gonna come,” he said.

Rodgers went on to add that there is absolutely no bitterness or resentment in his heart at the moment. “I just have deep love and appreciation for the lessons that I learned.”

“The fact that if I hadn’t been raised that way, all the good and all the frustrating, there’s no way I’d be sitting here today,” the champion QB claimed.

Chances of a possible reconciliation with his family looked bleak when Aaron wasn’t seen getting involved in his brother’s wedding. However, his latest comments do suggest that things might change for good in the near future.

Also Read: Arch Manning is to Peyton Manning and Eli Manning what Bronny James is to billionaire LeBron James