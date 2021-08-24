“Aaron Rodgers Is Second To Tom Brady”: Shannon Sharpe Blasts Patrick Mahomes And Packers QB For Poor Quarterback Mechanics, Would Never Teach It To Anyone

Tom Brady may not possess the arm that Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes do, but Shannon Sharpe believes his mechanics are definitely superior.

Brady’s accolades are well known by now. The Buccaneers quarterback made NFL history when he won his seventh Super Bowl this year, more than any other NFL franchise.

One thing that’s remained consistent throughout Brady’s career, other than his ability to win, is the fact that he might be one of the best pure passers in the league. When I say pure passer here, I mean, stand-in-the-pocket, deliver a throw with all the correct fundamentals, kind of passer.

That’s not Antonio Brown, that’s Aaron Dobson. Fun fact about Dobson, he was trash. Couldn’t catch to save his life, yet put up somewhat decent numbers at times. When we say Brady makes guys better, this is why, he’s had scrubs like this his whole career pic.twitter.com/r6TbclJoEo — Matt McConnell (@OfficialMattMcC) March 24, 2020

Shannon Sharpe Believes That Tom Brady Ranks Ahead Of Aaron Rodgers And Patrick Mahomes In Quarterback Mechanics

Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes are similar players in many ways, but one thing they both do well is launching the ball from all sorts of weird angles with crazy and often unorthodox footwork.

3-Step Rhythm Fade in Low RZ WR doesn’t have tons of space to work. QB MUST speed up his drop…@AaronRodgers12 does this all the time on his 3-step drops – takes 1 & then hops in 2-3. Allows him to get 3rd step/backfoot in ground faster & into throwing position @danorlovsky7 pic.twitter.com/jrG8RGIRZI — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) December 28, 2020

How this throw by Patrick Mahomes is even possible.. CRAZY! 😱 pic.twitter.com/vpz482U5Qs — TPS (@TotalProSports) September 1, 2017

However, if you’re teaching football to someone, those aren’t the kind of throws you’re going to be showing someone as an example, at least not right away. Those are throws that you hope someone develops through their sheer skill and command of the game, but it’s not the ‘ideal’ way to throw, even if Rodgers and Mahomes make it work so well.

That’s something that Brady has both the quarterbacks beat in according to a poll that Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless were analyzing during an episode of ‘The Undisputed’, and it’s a claim that both analysts agreed with.

.@ShannonSharpe on Rodgers & Brady taking the top spots in QB skills ranking: “I think they got it right. It goes to show you that Tom is still thought of as a top 3 QB at 44-years-old. But I expect both Aaron & Brady to play even better this year.” pic.twitter.com/pN3cM777Wa — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 24, 2021

While they both have a point when it comes to teaching fundamental skills, it is also great to be able to make the kind of throws Rodgers and Mahomes can. It opens up your arsenal so much more, letting you make a play even when there might not be one to be made. Brady is beyond the point of adding those things to his game, but it is interesting to compare the mechanics of all three quarterbacks.

