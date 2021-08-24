‘Patrick Mahomes is the best’: Watch Chiefs Quarterback Nail The Longest Ever Throw In Madden NFL 22

Patrick Mahomes has one of the biggest arms in the NFL, and so if you pick him up in Madden, you can expect some great things from him.

Mahomes is set to enter his fourth full season in the NFL, and his list of accolades and achievements already is incredibly impressive.

After basically red-shirting his first year in the league, shadowing a very capable Alex Smith who took the Chiefs to the playoffs and only playing one meaningless game, Mahomes has quickly become perhaps the best quarterback in the league.

He won MVP his first year as a starter while also getting Kansas City to the AFC Conference Championship while passing for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns, only the second quarterback to do that after Peyton Manning. He won the Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP his next year and made it back to the Super Bowl (ultimately losing).

Most wins through 46 career regular season starts — Super Bowl era Patrick Mahomes — 38

Ken Stabler — 36

Kurt Warner — 35

Danny White — 35

Roger Staubach — 35 Lamar Jackson (30-7) needs to go 8-1 in his next 9 starts to match Mahomes. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/XDvWzec6Dm — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) August 20, 2021

Patrick Mahomes Launches The Longest Throw In Madden 22

One of Mahomes’ biggest assets is his arm strength. He has the ability to launch the ball 60-70 yards almost at will, throwing accurately too.

Our ESPN crew saw Patrick Mahomes throw a bunch of long bombs during a #MNF pregame last year in Denver. Producer Jay Rothman knew to put a camera on him in warmups tonight with this game played at such high elevation. #KCvsLAC pic.twitter.com/1d3455i16M — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) November 19, 2019

That’s a skill that the developers in EA chose to include in the Madden games. Certain players have an ‘X-Factor’ ability. These players are the best of the best, and Mahomes, of course, has one too.

His ability is called ‘Bazooka’ which allows him to launch the ball 15 yards further than his maximum throwing distance, stretching defenses out to their maximum.

One gamer managed to make full use of that ability as he threw one of the craziest passes you’ll ever see in Madden. It is a video game and crazy things happen all the time, but this one definitely sets a record for the longest pass (by air yards) in the game.

