”Man, I’m better than these guys!”: Tom Brady Was Furious 31 NFL Teams Chose To Pass On Him In The 2000 NFL Draft

7 time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady speaks about his past experiences and how it felt to be considered inadequate at every stage in his career.

After 11 trips to the Super Bowl and a victory in seven of those, QB Tom Brady is widely regarded as the greatest football player of all time. He was the cornerstone of the New England Patriots dynasty, one of the most dominant in the history of sports. When he decided to depart New England for Tampa Bay in 2020, he led the Buccaneers to only their second Super Bowl win, their first since 2003.

But life wasn’t always this happening for the GOAT, as he outlines in a sit-down interview, titled, “The Brady 6: Journey of the Legend NO ONE Wanted!” At about 3:30 in the video Brady speaks up about how he knows he was better than most people taken, or at least that he could be.

The interview starts off with Brady talking about his collegiate career. Tom speaks about how he wasn’t a massive prospect coming out of high school, and that the University of Michigan was one of the very few programs that opened their gates to him. Even after getting accepted, however, he had to play his way to the top of the depth chart.

He talks about the QB battle he had with Drew Henson, one of the best prospects the Michigan Wolverines ever had. Tom came out on top of that battle by delivering some of the classic performances by any college QB, including an Orange Bowl victory against Alabama, as outlined by his teammates and coaches.

The Brady Six: Tom Brady Speaks Up About Being Passed Over By Multiple Teams

The interview is centered around the 2000 NFL Draft when a number of teams passed up on Brady because he did not possess the physical attributes teams were looking for in a quarterback.

There were six quarterbacks drafted in 2000 before Brady. These QBs included Chad Pennington (Jets), Giovanni Carmazzi (49ers), Chris Redman (Ravens), Tee Martin (Steelers), Marc Bulger (Saints), and Spergon Wynn (Browns).

All of these QBs are now retired and did not have very successful careers. Brady, on the other hand, has won 7 Super Bowls, 5 Super Bowl MVP awards and 3 NFL Most Valuable Player awards. That’s just a small part of his never-ending list of accolades. 21 years later, at age 44 Tom Brady is still at the top of the league, as the reigning and defending Super Bowl MVP, doing things no one has done before.

The interview depicts how, while all those drafted ahead of Brady, were unable to succeed in the league, Brady rose to stardom and established himself as one of the best to ever play the game of football.

“From high school benchwarmer to one of the NFL’s most celebrated players, the rise of the comeback kid is quite the story.” Tom Brady was in tears when he was recalling the day of his draft. The way he had to endure through 198 names being called before his, even though he knew he had so much more potential than them. Then, at pick 199, the Patriots made the gamble and selected him. The rest, as they say, is history.

The message from this interview is clear. No matter where one starts from, and no matter what position they are drafted. With hard work and determination, they can get to wherever they want in life, and Tom Brady is a prime example of that.

