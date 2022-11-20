Aaron Rodgers is worth $130 million more than Kirk Cousins but he’s miles behind the Vikings QB in this NFL stat

Aaron Rodgers is an absolute superstar in the world of the NFL. He is a prized possession for Green Bay as they didn’t hesitate to let their star receiver Davante Adams go ahead of the season in order to retain Aaron.

After all, winning back to back MVP honors is not an easy task to accomplish. However, things haven’t really gone $200 million worth QB’s way this season. There has been a clear lack of chemistry between him and young receivers.

Game after game, Aaron has failed to lead his side effectively. Moreover, his statements on talk shows about the lack of support from his mates on the field have even frustrated the younger guys in the unit.

Kirk Cousins Is Way Ahead Of Aaron Rodgers In This NFL Stat

Against the Cowboys, we saw vintage Rodgers and everyone thought that things will start getting better for Green Bay from here on. However, the latest defeat against the Titans shows that the Packers still need to do a lot of thinking.

In addition to this, there is one stat where Aaron, despite being a great quarterback, falls behind big time. The toughest of the contests to win are the ones where the opposition establishes a big lead before going into the final quarter.

As far as the contests in which the oppositions had established a 10+ point lead before going into the final quarter are concerned, Aaron has emerged victoriously only thrice in his whole career.

In fact, his third such career win came recently against the Cowboys. Whereas Minnesota Vikings’ star quarterback Kirk Cousins has had three such victories in this season itself.

Moreover, $70 million worth Kirk also leads the league this year in 4th quarter comebacks (5). The Vikings have played 9 games this season and have won 8 out of them in an emphatic fashion. Of course, Kirk has had a massive part to play in those wins.

Without a doubt, the 4th quarter comeback stat shows that Aaron finds it tougher than most top QBs to win games if his team fails to secure a good start. As far as Kirk is concerned, he seems to be better at this than anyone else at the moment which is a massive reason behind his team’s astounding stats this year.

