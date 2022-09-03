Tom Brady pitched a $211,995 luxury to show off his new deal with $570 million vehicle superpower

Tom Brady is a wealthy man, and he’s made sure to keep his brand intact with a mega deal from Aston Martin which included a massive pitch.

Brady has been a championship winning quarterback from the start of his career. He won a Super Bowl in his first year as a starter, and he never looked back.

Brady’s a seven time Super Bowl champion, winning more than any franchise ever has in the history of the league. He’s generated a massive net worth over his career too.

Of course, the Buccaneers quarterback is notorious for taking pay cuts to help his team, and that’s why his investments, his clothing brand, and other assets have made him very wealthy. Brady has a net worth of $250 million net worth.

Tom Brady flexed an insane Aston Martin car as part of his new deal

In 2017, Brady and Aston Martin announced a partnership together, and it wasn’t coming at a small cost. Aston Martin’s North American president Laura Schwab was excited about the deal.

“We’re looking for partnerships that make the brand resonate and to make sure people know who we are,” she said. “Tom and Aston Martin are similarly aligned in their path to excellence.”

Brady was equally happy to be in the partnership. “As a long-time fan and driver, I am honored to join the Aston Martin team at this special moment in the company’s history,” he reinstated.

Brady was driving and pitching the Aston Martin DB11, a car that’s valued at $211,995. The car company was valued at $0.57 billion in 2022 or $570 million.

Brady also launched his own line of Aston Martin’s, the Vanquish S, of which there are only 12 in the world available to the public. All in all, the move was a good business deal for the star quarterback. He also has deals Under Armour, Tag Heuer, and Ugg Australia.

See this beautiful Aston Martin Tom Brady Edition Vanquish S Volante in our showroom. Only 12 made! #TB12 #AstonMartin #TomBrady #Vanquish pic.twitter.com/g9m5GjAv1m — Aston Martin CLE (@AstonMartin_CLE) April 11, 2018

