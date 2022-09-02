Russell Wilson Becomes 2nd Highest Paid Quarterback Just Behind Aaron Rodgers After $245 Million Contract Extension with Broncos

Russell Wilson is one of the best dual threat quarterbacks the NFL has seen in recent times. After making the most of a bad situation in Seattle, Wilson finally got traded to a new team.

The Denver Broncos sent a blockbuster package for star quarterback Russell Wilson. At this point in time, Wilson had 2 years remaining on his contract. The general consensus was that the team would see how the first year went before offering a deal.

Apparently, the Broncos felt confident about who they had at quarterback. Without Wilson even putting on the Broncos uniform in a game, the franchise extended the quarterback for another 5 seasons.

Breaking: Broncos and Russell Wilson just reached agreement on a five-year, $245 million contract extension that includes $165 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN. Deal now ties Wilson to Denver for seven total years and $296 million. Another massive QB deal in the books. pic.twitter.com/uk6yelOL3j — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2022

To provide some backstory, Wilson has one Super Bowl victory to his name in which the defense dominated the opposition. Funnily enough, it was the Denver Broncos when Peyton Manning was at quarterback.

Most of Wilson’s career has been anchored by a good defense whenever he has found success. The past few seasons have been filled with bad defense play along with a depleted rushing attack. The Seahawks have found no playoff success.

Also Read: 3 NFL Fantasy Sleeper Picks That Could Win You Your League Including Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce

5 year, $245 million extension locks Wilson down until the end of the 2029 season

Wilson’s contract places him as the second highest paid quarterback on average. He is just behind Aaron Rodgers on a short term lucrative contract and ahead of Kyler Murray’s bank breaking contract.

When the quarterback’s contract expires, he will be a staggering 40 years old. Wilson has expressed interest to play until this age but it is a question if his physical ability will allow him to. Wilson is known for his scrambling ability.

This contract given to Wilson elicited responses that varied in support shown for the signal caller. Some people backed up the decision as Wilson is an elite talent that has been paired with an elite, young defense in Denver.

What if #RussellWilson ‘s prime is over though 😳 I know Seattle was awful but he surely didn’t look like the Russ of the past.. we shall see I guess. Just feels a bit premature — Zach (@cosmiczach_) September 1, 2022

Others ridicule the contract, saying that they definitely overpaid an aging quarterback. The statistics also don’t back up Wilson as his productiveness has been on a decline the past few seasons. However, supporters attribute this to a struggling Seahawks team.

Regardless of the talk about the contract, this contract will be the last of Wilson’s playing career. Let us see how he performs and whether a ring is in his future.

Also Read: Crazy Tom Brady fan, who proposed to him wearing a wedding dress, involved in $146 million fraud