Aaron Rodgers Makes Big Donations For Thompson Fire Relief That Has Impacted His Home Community

For most, Aaron Rodgers is an elite NFL QB with an affinity for controversy. However one of the most overlooked aspects of his personality is his charitable nature. His philanthropy was yet again seen in action when CBS News reported today that the Jets QB has teamed up with a local civic organization to donate a six-figure sum for wildfire evacuees.

As per reports, the Super Bowl winner has North Valley Community Foundation (NVCF) from his native Butte County. The donation made by Aaron Rodgers racks up to a total sum of $100,000. As per NVCF, the Foundation along with Rodgers will be donating $10,000 each to 10 organisations who will be helping Thompson fire victims.

For those out of context, the Thompson fire, which started on Tuesday has made a whopping 28,000 people evacuate from their shelters. Moreover, reports state that the fire has destroyed nearly 3,500 acres of land near Oroville. Thus Aaron Rodgers and NVCF’s donation to the NGOs will be a big help as the money will help the evacuees with “emergency shelters, gas cards, food, diapers and other necessities.”

It’s heartening to see Aaron Rodgers make a generous donation to a meaningful cause. It clearly shows that his native town and its citizens mean a lot to him – a sentiment he reiterated in his official media statement.

“Will Always Be Committed”: Aaron Rodgers Pledges Full Commitment To Citizens Of Butt County

Rodgers started his football career at Pleasant Valley High School in Chico. He then played football at Butte College before eventually getting snapped by the Packers. Safe to say, he owes a lot to Butte County and his actions so far have shown that he is grateful to the city that’s given him so much. As soon as news broke of the Thompson Fires, the QB created the Aaron Rodgers NorCal Recovery Fund at the NVCF to aid with quick help.

In his official statement, the Jets QB thanked NVCF and iterated his commitment to always serve the citizens of North Carolina. “With the help of my friends at the North Valley Community Foundation, I will always be committed to helping my beloved Northern California home areas,” Rodgers said.

The QB also expressed condolences to those affected by the natural catastrophe and as an act of respite, Rodgers promised quick disbursement of funds. “My heart goes out to the families and communities affected, and we will be deploying funds immediately to help those in need,” said the Jets QB.

It’s heartening to see the former Packers QB give a hefty sum to those affected by the wildfires. The act of generosity shows Rodgers’ maturity. The QB choosing to focus on philanthropy and real-world issues amidst the mini-camp controversy shows great mental strength.