Aaron Rodgers Missing the Minicamp, Can’t Even Stomach That: Torry Holt

By skipping the New York Jets’ mandatory minicamp, Aaron Rodgers turned quite a few heads this offseason. Given that these compulsory practice sessions are crucial for coaches to set strategies and due to the scarcity of team-organized sessions, many criticized the star QB, who, according to the league’s CBA, could also face substantial fines. Even Torry Holt, a former NFL wide receiver, didn’t pull his punches when discussing Rodgers’ absence.

Advertisement

During his appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Holt didn’t shy away from praising Rodgers’ skills and leadership, noting that if his absence was family-driven, it could be excused. However, reports suggest otherwise.

With the Jets aiming to end their 13-season-long playoff drought this year, the Super Bowl-winning receiver stressed how crucial Rodgers’ attendance is for fostering team unity and aligning on championship aspirations.

“With the expectations that are on the Jets, it’s win championships, a big part because Aaron Rodgers is on the roster. They revamped their offensive line, they have talent on the perimeter, and they’ve got Breece Hall in the backfield. Mandatory mini-camp is when it all starts. It’s when the coach steps in and says, ‘Here’s where we’re going, here’s what we’re trying to accomplish,’ and your main guy is not there; certainly a cause of concern for me. It would be eating me up if I’m not in minicamp with my teammates,” said Holt.

Holt also expressed disapproval of both Rodgers and the Jets organization for allowing his absence, indicating it could give off impressions of entitlement that could negatively affect team dynamics.

Aligning with Torry Holt’s viewpoints, former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Shaun King has also criticized Rodgers for not attending the mandatory minicamp.

Shaun King Calls Out A-Rod for Missing Jets’ Minicamp

King’s critique of the Jets’ QB revolves around accusing him of being selfish and self-centered for opting out of the mandatory minicamp. The former Buccaneers QB argues that Rodgers prioritized personal matters over team responsibilities.

He wholeheartedly believes that whatever led to his absence could have been rearranged, especially considering the significant media attention around the city.

“He’s become one of the most selfish and self-centered quarterbacks of my generation,” King said during a recent episode of the ‘Go Long’ podcast. “Being so selfish that you can’t reschedule that other thing to be at mandatory minicamp where you know there’s going to be a lot of media because you’re in New York?”

King also placed pressure on the Jets organization and their head coach to justify his absence to the media and fans, especially given the stakes this season.

The lingering question now is whether Rodgers’ non-attendance at the mandatory minicamp will impact the team’s performance or his position within the organization in the upcoming NFL season. One thing is certain: if Rodgers loses a few games at the start of the season, criticism will skyrocket.