Aaron Rodgers Names His ‘Come Out Song’ Ahead of Highly Anticipated Return

Aaron Rodgers is set to be one of the biggest storylines of the upcoming season. Despite the fiery dynamics with the New York Jets, including the unexpected Egypt trip and missed minicamp, the QB is focused on keeping his cool and making a strong comeback. And he’s ensuring that it happens in style, as reflected in the lyrics of his ‘come out’ song.

Trying to figure out what’s on Rodgers’ mind for the new season, a curious Quincy Williams asked him about his choice of song for his comeback. In true Rodgers fashion, he grinned and almost instantly provided an answer: “My Hero” by Foo Fighters.

Humming the familiar tune, he even swayed to the beat, singing the lyrics, “There goes my hero…,” which left Williams grinning.

That said, Rodgers’ knack for music isn’t just a fleeting hobby. He happens to be quite fond of one of the world’s most popular singers, who has also become the NFL’s sweetheart since last year.

A-Rod Has a Knack for Football and Music!

We all know Rodgers as a four-time MVP and future Hall of Famer, but many might not know that he’s also a Swiftie. Yes, you read that right—Rodgers is a big fan of Taylor Swift, and he’s not shy about it.

Back in 2023, Rodgers perhaps lived his best life at one of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts, held at MetLife Stadium. It wasn’t just a casual drop-in either. Rodgers attended with a group of friends who, like him, are big fans of the pop sensation. He even gushed about it beforehand, saying, ‘I’m a fan,’ proving that his admiration for Swift runs deep.

Aaron Rodgers miles teller Paul Rudd Bradley cooper (not pictured) at the eras tour LOL #Erastourmetlife pic.twitter.com/lsu6DUrH1B — Lauren (@grapejewsrry) May 28, 2023

Rodgers’ love for Swift’s music isn’t just a passing phase. When asked about his favorite Taylor Swift songs, he couldn’t pick just one. He name-dropped tracks from her album “Folklore” like “August” and “The 1,” saying there are just too many good ones to count.

But his admiration didn’t stop there. He also expressed his love for the music video “I Bet You Think About Me,” featuring his friend and actor Miles Teller. “I love that music video,” he added.

Rodgers’ Swiftie status and his ‘there goes my hero’ mindset surely add intrigue as he gears up for a new season in the Big Apple. Whether he’s throwing touchdowns or singing along to Taylor Swift, A-Rod proves he is one of the most intriguing personalities in the NFL.