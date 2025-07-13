Aaron Rodgers Needs 7,162 Yards to Overtake Peyton Manning and Brett Favre on NFL’s Elite List

At 41, Aaron Rodgers is the oldest active starting quarterback in the NFL. Since entering the league in 2005, the veteran has witnessed the NFL evolve from low-scoring games to high-powered offenses, with quarterbacks racking up massive yardage and records. And, one record that surely stings Rodgers is having just one Super Bowl ring, which he won back in 2011 with the Green Bay Packers.

However, Rodgers teaming up with Mike Tomlin brings a sense of rejuvenation for several reasons. While winning a Super Bowl tops their priority list, the move also gives the QB a chance to eclipse a career record—if he plays for two more seasons.

Currently, Rodgers ranks fifth among quarterbacks in total career yards (combined passing, rushing, and receiving). He has accumulated 66,514 yards, surpassing legends like Ben Roethlisberger (65,449), Matt Ryan (64,336), Philip Rivers (64,032), and Dan Marino (61,442) in the process.

With a career average of 253.8 yards per game, Rodgers now has a shot at overtaking Peyton Manning (72,605) and his Packers idol Brett Favre (73,675). However, at this pace, he would need 28 more games to reach those 7,162 additional yards and leapfrog both on the all-time list. That would require him to play through the 2026 season.

As of now, Rodgers has signed a one-year deal with the Steelers. And, playing beyond 2025 would mark a reversal from what he recently told Pat McAfee.

About a month ago, on The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee asked Rodgers if 2025 could be his final season. Without hesitation, Rodgers replied, “Yeah, I’m pretty sure this is it. That’s why we just did a one-year deal.”

If 2025 is Rodgers’ only season to chase down Manning and Favre, he’d need to average 358.1 yards per game—assuming the Steelers make it to the Super Bowl. For context, Rodgers averaged 229.2 passing yards per game in 2024, well below his career average, hinting that age may be catching up with him.

Realistically, reaching 7,162 yards in one season seems out of reach for the experienced QB. But if Rodgers extends his career into 2026, he could surpass both Manning and Favre around his 14th or 15th game, based on his current average.

At present, Tom Brady (90,402) and Drew Brees (81,184) lead the all-time QB list. But surpassing Manning and Favre would place Rodgers third—a historic achievement for the veteran QB.

Despite that, Rodgers is likely driven by the pursuit of a second Super Bowl ring. Back in 2022, Rodgers told Sky Sports that his lone Super Bowl win feels like a distant memory.

“It’s too long ago. It was so special, like a blur that week. I was 27 years old and thought that this was the standard—that we were going to get back here many, many times and win more of these trophies,” he said.

Now in 2025, Rodgers still has got just one Super Bowl. He’ll want to retire on a high, with another title, even if it means falling short of Manning and Favre on the yardage list.