Most Punts in an NFL Game: Story of One of the Ugliest Wins Ever

One of the ugliest games in the history of the NFL happened between the San Diego Chargers and Oakland Raiders in Week 6 of the 1998 NFL season. The game that took place in the Raiders’ home ground, Network Associates Coliseum (now RingCentral Coliseum) in Oakland had 42,467 attendees who watched as the two teams recorded the most Punts in a game.

Advertisement

The Chargers vs. Raiders game resulted in only 13 points being scored, making it a low-scoring affair. The Chargers had the lead throughout the game, however, the Raiders with their bad offensive game still managed to make a comeback win in the last quarter.

Advertisement

With just one minute and thirty-eight seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Raiders quarterback Wade Wilson threw a 68-yard pass to wide receiver James Jett who turned the play into a touchdown. The score was level and later Raiders kicker Greg Davis scored a PAT to take a one-point lead in the game. The Raiders’ fans present had almost lost hope of seeing their team win, but the atmosphere came to life after the first and only touchdown came in the crucial moment of the game.

This game isn’t just famous for its low score but also for a unique record that hasn’t been broken yet. During the game, both teams combined for 27 punts, with Oakland making 16 and San Diego making 11.

On Oct. 11, 1998, the Oakland Raiders broke the record for the most punts by a team in a game in the history of the NFL which to date remains unbroken. A year before that Philadelphia Eagles led that record with 15 Punts against the New York Giants.

Raiders Make History in Low-Scoring Battle Against Vikings

The Raiders, now the Las Vegas Raiders, participated in another memorably ugly game on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at home. The Raiders (5-8) secured a 3-0 victory against the Vikings (7-6), marking the lowest-scoring game in league history.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SeifertESPN/status/1734004483221258595?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

During the game, no points were scored, until the very last minute of the game. Raiders repeating their 1998 win scored a field goal with 1:57 minutes left in the last quarter which led to their fifth victory of the season. The Vikings gained only 230 total yards, while the Raiders managed 201 yards and nine first downs.

The last time there was a 3-0 game was in November 2007 when the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Miami Dolphins. Moreover, there has also been a scoreless game before the merger, a 0-0 tie between the New York Giants and Detroit Lions that took place in November 1943.