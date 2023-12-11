HomeSearch

Most Punts in an NFL Game: Story of One of the Ugliest Wins Ever

Aniket Srivastava
|Published December 11, 2023

Most Punts in an NFL Game: Story of One of the Ugliest Wins Ever

Sep 10, 1989; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Greg Townsend (93) in action against San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim McMahon (9) at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the ugliest games in the history of the NFL happened between the San Diego Chargers and Oakland Raiders in Week 6 of the 1998 NFL season. The game that took place in the Raiders’ home ground, Network Associates Coliseum (now RingCentral Coliseum) in Oakland had 42,467 attendees who watched as the two teams recorded the most Punts in a game.

The Chargers vs. Raiders game resulted in only 13 points being scored, making it a low-scoring affair. The Chargers had the lead throughout the game, however, the Raiders with their bad offensive game still managed to make a comeback win in the last quarter.

 

The UGLIEST Win EVER! (Chargers vs. Raiders, 1998) | NFL Record For Punts!
byu/JPPT1974 inoaklandraiders

With just one minute and thirty-eight seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Raiders quarterback Wade Wilson threw a 68-yard pass to wide receiver James Jett who turned the play into a touchdown. The score was level and later Raiders kicker Greg Davis scored a PAT to take a one-point lead in the game. The Raiders’ fans present had almost lost hope of seeing their team win, but the atmosphere came to life after the first and only touchdown came in the crucial moment of the game.

This game isn’t just famous for its low score but also for a unique record that hasn’t been broken yet. During the game, both teams combined for 27 punts, with Oakland making 16 and San Diego making 11.

On Oct. 11, 1998, the Oakland Raiders broke the record for the most punts by a team in a game in the history of the NFL which to date remains unbroken. A year before that Philadelphia Eagles led that record with 15 Punts against the New York Giants.

Raiders Make History in Low-Scoring Battle Against Vikings

The Raiders, now the Las Vegas Raiders, participated in another memorably ugly game on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at home. The Raiders (5-8) secured a 3-0 victory against the Vikings (7-6), marking the lowest-scoring game in league history.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SeifertESPN/status/1734004483221258595?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

During the game, no points were scored, until the very last minute of the game. Raiders repeating their 1998 win scored a field goal with 1:57 minutes left in the last quarter which led to their fifth victory of the season. The Vikings gained only 230 total yards, while the Raiders managed 201 yards and nine first downs.

The last time there was a 3-0 game was in November 2007 when the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Miami Dolphins. Moreover, there has also been a scoreless game before the merger, a 0-0 tie between the New York Giants and Detroit Lions that took place in November 1943.

Share this article

About the author

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava is an accomplished NFL Writer at The SportsRush with an impressive two-year tenure in the field of Sports Journalism. His journey, though, began in a slightly different realm as he holds a Bachelor's degree in Architecture. In the early years of his career, Aniket honed his skills working under the guidance of seasoned architects. However, it was his unwavering love for writing and passion for sports that eventually steered him towards becoming a full-time sports writer. Aniket's NFL devotion shines brightly, with his favorite player being none other than the dynamic Bills QB, Josh Allen. For several seasons now, Josh Allen has held a permanent spot in Aniket's fantasy football teams. His admiration extends beyond Allen to star athletes like Tyreek Hill, Saquon Barkley, Patrick Mahomes, and the legendary Tom Brady, both on and off the field. When it comes to his favorite NFL team, Aniket's heart firmly belongs to the Buffalo Bills. He nurtures a dream of witnessing the Bills play live at the hallowed grounds of the Highmark Stadium. Beyond the NFL, Aniket's passion for sports spans across multiple domains. He ardently follows not only NFL but also Cricket, Formula 1, and the English Premier League. His multifaceted interests contribute to his well-rounded perspective as a sports writer.

Read more from Aniket Srivastava